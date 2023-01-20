A home care company is celebrating the success of its annual Be a Santa campaign in which it received more than double the gifts of the previous year.

Members of the team at Home Instead Sheffield & Barnsley

Having encouraged local businesses and individuals to donate gifts for seniors who may not otherwise receive anything, Home Instead Sheffield and Barnsley received 209 donations which were then wrapped and distributed to charities such as Age UK Sheffield, Age UK Barnsley and BIADS.

Gifts such as toiletries, chocolates and slippers were donated to help spread Christmas cheer during the festive period, a time often difficult for isolated older people in the community.

Louise at BIADS said: “Thank you once again to everyone who helped with gifting, wrapping and dropping off it really is appreciated.”

Age UK Sheffield added: “Thank you again to you and all of your donors for the kindness and for choosing our charity. It really did mean a lot seeing all of the customers so surprised and happy at the presents.”

Alison Taylor, head of People at Home Instead Sheffield & Barnsley, said: “I am thrilled at the response from local businesses and organisations in their support of the ‘Be a Santa’ Campaign.

"It’s a great feeling for our team at Home Instead to be able to reach out and give back to vulnerable people in the community and spread some cheer in these dark winter months, which can seem very lonely for those who may feel isolated at this time.

"We hope the campaign will grow even more next year and we see even more smiles! I would encourage anyone who would like to be involved this year to get in touch.”

Home Instead provides care services to elderly and vulnerable people across the local area, keeping them living safely and comfortable in their own homes for as long as possible. Their services range from home help and companionship, to more specialist dementia and palliative care.

