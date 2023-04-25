Local Christians at the No Faith In Fossil Fuels Service

The Big One Climate protest took place from 21st - 24th April in Westminster. More than 200 organisations are supported this – including Greenpeace, Friends of the Earth and PCS Union. On the first day of ‘The Big One’ Faith organisations held a "no faith in fossil fuels service, then pilgrimage to Westminster. Catherine Fish, a member of Green Christian, and Sheffield local took part.

The main banner on Westminster Bridge

Catherine Fish decided to join the protest because as she says " we no longer sit by while our government turns a blind eye to the destrcutive effects of burning fossil fuels. We need to stop all new fossil fuel extraction and to develop safe, green alternatives to sustain our planet. every individual joining an action like this can make a colelctive voice that will be harder for the government to ignore.

Before the main walk to westminster, St John’s Waterloo church and garden were packed with 1000 people for a Service of prayers, songs, music, talks and witness to pray for action from government and big business. One of the speakers, former Archbishop of York John Sentamu, said ‘Continuing to search for new sources of fossil fuels, despite explicit warnings against this from the International Energy Agency, is an offence against humanity.’

After the service 1400 people from churches across the UK set off for Westminster led by a Salvation Army Band and a banner saying ‘No more fossil fuels. Amen!’ The banner was held by leaders of all the main church denominations, including Lord Sentamu and four other Bishops. The walkers stopped at Shell headquarters where Lord John Sentamu tried to deliver a letter calling on Shell to stop all new fossil fuel exploration and extraction immediately. However, Shell locked their doors and would not allow him to enter or to give them the letter. According to the police Shell had contacted them regarding Lord Sentamu trying to enter. The walkers continued on over Westminster Bridge and into Parliament Square singing ‘Amazing Grace’ where the head of the Salvation Army read a blessing and all dispersed to join the rest of The Big One protest.

John Sentamu trying to gain entry to Shell to deliver our letter