LIVE WEATHER: Sheffield wakes up to SNOW with up to 8 inches more expected

Sheffield has woken up to snow as freezing temperatures and wintry conditions from Storm Caroline move through Britain.

Forecasters have already issued a yellow severe weather warning fo rsnow and ice on Friday covering much of Scotland, Northern Ireland, Wales and parts of northern and western England.

Commuters could face a tricky commute to work with snow falling on the roads and the possibility of ice.

Up to eight inches of snow could fall in some places and Sheffield has already been warned to expect 30 hours of the extreme weather.

Leeds, Bradford and Manchester have all reported snow falling last night and well into this morning.

Saturday is set to be a much quieter day but Sunday and Monday will see 'significant' snow for much of Northern England and the Midlands.

