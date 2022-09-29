Live updates: All the latest from two police cordons in Sheffield and reports a police officer was mown down
Updates from The Star team as two police cordons are in place in Sheffield this morning.
This page will be updated with the latest stories published today, including reports that a police officer was mown down (Thursday, September 29).
Refresh this page for updates on today’s top news, which also includes a city centre road being closed in both directions due to a police incident.
Got a news tip? Email [email protected]
Live updates: All the latest from two police cordons and reports a police officer was mown down
Last updated: Thursday, 29 September, 2022, 06:36
Key Events
- Road closed amid reports police officer was mown down
- Major city centre road and bus route closed in both directions
6:36am - Busy city centre road and bus route is closed due to a police incident
A busy city centre road and bus route is closed this morning due to a police incident.
Arundel Gate is closed in both directions from Furnival Gate to High Street/Commercial Street.
6:35am - Road sealed off amid reports police officer was mown down
Penistone Road in Sheffield is sealed off this morning amid reports a police officer was mown down.
South Yorkshire Police said the busy road is closed in both directions between Bamforth Street and Beulah Road “following a collision”.