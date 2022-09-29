News you can trust since 1887
Live updates: All the latest from two police cordons in Sheffield and reports a police officer was mown down

Updates from The Star team as two police cordons are in place in Sheffield this morning.

By Claire Lewis
Thursday, 29th September 2022, 6:30 am
Updated Thursday, 29th September 2022, 6:30 am

This page will be updated with the latest stories published today, including reports that a police officer was mown down (Thursday, September 29).

Refresh this page for updates on today’s top news, which also includes a city centre road being closed in both directions due to a police incident.

Got a news tip? Email [email protected]

There are two police cordons in place in Sheffield this morning

Last updated: Thursday, 29 September, 2022, 06:36

  • Road closed amid reports police officer was mown down
  • Major city centre road and bus route closed in both directions
Thursday, 29 September, 2022, 06:36

6:36am - Busy city centre road and bus route is closed due to a police incident

A busy city centre road and bus route is closed this morning due to a police incident.

Arundel Gate is closed in both directions from Furnival Gate to High Street/Commercial Street.

READ MORE: Arundel Gate Sheffield: City centre road closed due to police incident

Arundel Gate in Sheffield city centre is closed in both directions from Furnival Gate to High Street/Commercial Street this morning

Thursday, 29 September, 2022, 06:33

6:35am - Road sealed off amid reports police officer was mown down

Penistone Road in Sheffield is sealed off this morning amid reports a police officer was mown down.

South Yorkshire Police said the busy road is closed in both directions between Bamforth Street and Beulah Road “following a collision”.

READ MORE: Penistone Road Sheffield: Road sealed off amid reports of police officer mown down

Penistone Road in Sheffield is closed this morning, amid reports that a police officer was injured in an incident
