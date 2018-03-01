Bus company Stagecoach has issued a warning to customers to expect delays because of the road conditions this morning

LIVE: South Yorkshire bus services disrupted again due to snow

A spokesman said: "We are currently checking the routes around our area.

"Please remember that buses are likely to be delayed due to the road conditions."

AFFECTED SERVICES:

Sheffield:

Service 1 - Not serving Batemoor Loop

Service 2 - Not serving Worsbrough Village

Service 25 - Buses not will serve Chadwick Rd, will run on Nodder Road and terminate at Mother Red Cap

Service 52 - Terminating at Broomhill, not serving Crookes and Hillsborough

Service 57 - Manchester Road only from Middlewood to Stocksbridge

Service 83a - Not serving FirsHill, terminating at Hunters Bar

Service 86 - Not serving Fox Hill Crescent

Service 88 - Not serving Ringinglow Road

Service 120 - not serving Windmill Greenway or Streetfields

Service SL1 and SL1a - Manchester Road only

Barnsley:

Service 1 - Not serving Kingsway, Broadway, New Road and Conistone Ave. Service using Sackup Lane

Service 6 - Not serving Bank End. Terminating at Medical Centre

Service 20,21,22 - Not serving Gilroyd, Silkstone, Silkstone Common, Oxsping, Penistone and Cubley. Terminating at Dodworth

Service 24 - Not serving Nancy Crescent and Brierley via Brierley Road. Service terminating at Grimethorpe Interchange. Not serving Morrison Road in Darfield

Service X26 - Not serving Brierley Road. Service re-routed via Engine Lane and Cross Hill

Service X27 - Not serving Worsborough Common

Service 30 - Not serving Cross Street in Royston. Service using Park Road

Service 30a -Not serving Barber Street. Service using Green Street

Service 31 - Not serving Mount Vernon Road. Service using Sheffield Road. Not serving Wilson Street or Copeland Road in Wombwell, service using Hough Lane.Not serving Cloughfields, service using West Street

Service 32 - Not serving Worsbrough Village, service using Sheffield Road. Not serving Pilley

222 - Not serving Pearson Crescent

Chesterfield:

No services are running in Chesterfield as the moment but we are continuing to test the roads and look for a safe route.

School buses:

408 Townend/ Silkstone Common - PGS Normal Route

409 Wortley/ Thurgoland - PGS Normal Route