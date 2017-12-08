LIVE: Snake Pass CLOSED due to snow as Sheffield motorists battle icy roads

Have your say

Sheffield motorists are facing a tough commute to work following a number of road closures and accidents.

Motorists heading to Manchester have been advised the A57 Snake Pass is currently closed.

Derbyshire County Council said they will reopen it once safe to do so.

Two routes closed overnight - A537 Cat & Fiddle and A53 Leek Road - have now re-opened and are passable with care.

Motorists on the M18 northbound are facing delays after a crash near J4 where one of the two lanes is closed.

There are delays of half an hour on approach.

Motorists also face twenty five minute delays heading south on the M1 after a multi-vehicle crash.

Two lanes of the M1 Southbound between J29 and 28 near Mansfield have been closed due to the collision.