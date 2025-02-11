To illustrate how wide today’s police cordon is, residents who were evacuated from The Gateway flat block last night reportedly had to walk two miles to get to their evacuation centre last night - which would normally have only been a 10-minute trip.

A residents told The Star how, after police “banged on doors” to get them out at around 7.20pm last night, they found themselves inside the cordon on Broad Street and had to walk via Sheffield Parkway, Derek Dooley Way and eventually The Wicker just to get to the Ponds Forge International Sports Centre where they then spent the night.

The trip would normally have been a 10-minute walk to the other side of the Park Square Roundabout.

The Star has asked South Yorkshire Police to provide a list of road closures in place today.

In the meantime, this is what AA Traffic’s map of road closures looks like as of 10.15am today.