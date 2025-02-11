LIVE: Sheffield at a standstill as cordon and armed police surround The Gateway flat block off Park Square
The Star will be bringing you all the updates on this major incident as it develops.
- Sheffield's Park Square Roundabout has reopened following a major incident
- The Gateway flat block, on Broad Street, was surrounded by emergency services with an extensive cordon in place for more than 24 hours on Monday and Tuesday
- A 47-year-old man has been arrested over threats to kill and communicating with a bomb hoax
- The roundabout is now open but residents are still unable to return to The Gateway
In pictures: Everything we know about 'bomb hoax' siege that brought city to a standstill for 32 hours
Park Square is moving again this morning (February 12) like nothing happened at all.
However, just out of view from the roundabout, nearly a dozen police vehicles are still packed into the car park of The Gateway block of flats, which just hours ago was the scene of a major incident.
Now, a 47-year-old man is in custody for allegedly making threats and communicating a bomb hoax, Ponds Forge sports centre remains an evacuation centre, and residents from the flats are still unable to return home.
Here is everything we know about the major incident that brought Sheffield to a halt this week, told in pictures through our gallery below.
BREAKING: Man, 47, arrested for 'bomb hoax' as siege ends at Park Square Roundabout flat block
Police have confirmed a 24-hour siege at a Sheffield flat block has ended with the arrest of a 47-year-old man.
South Yorkshire Police confirmed in a statement at 8:30am today (February 12): “We would like to thank the public for their continued cooperation and patience during our response to the incident which resulted in the evacuation of an apartment building and road closures in Sheffield city centre.
“An arrest has been made and road closures have been stood down.
“A 47-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of affray, criminal damage, possession of a firearm, threats to kill and communicate with a bomb hoax.
“He remains in police custody at this time.The Sheffield parkway has fully reopened but the building remains closed, while officers conduct a thorough search.
“We would like to thank those who have been affected for their continued support while emergency services conduct their work. Your support is greatly appreciated.”
Everything we know so far as stand-off continues after nearly 24 hours
The police incident at Park Square is still ongoing nearly 24 hours after emergency services were first called to the scene.
This is everything we know so far:
Police update as 'negotiations' take place
Police have issued an update on the ongoing incident.
They said road closures are still in place as emergency services remain at the scene.
South Yorkshire Police added in a statement: “The Sheffield Parkway between Park Square roundabout and Derek Dooley Way remains closed in both directions while specialist officers continue to negotiate with the man.”
'The Sheffield Park Square Roundabout incident is the largest police cordon I've ever seen'
I walked the length and breadth of today’s Park Square Roundabout police cordon today - I saw Sheffield at a standstill.
Whatever is happening in The Gateway flat block today has put an entire city on hold.
When I arrived at the police cordon surrounding the Park Square Roundabout today, I was free to take my pictures from the middle of a dual carriageway. It’s not like there were any cars.
Gateway flat block residents "walked two miles" to get to evacuation centre because of cordon
To illustrate how wide today’s police cordon is, residents who were evacuated from The Gateway flat block last night reportedly had to walk two miles to get to their evacuation centre last night - which would normally have only been a 10-minute trip.
A residents told The Star how, after police “banged on doors” to get them out at around 7.20pm last night, they found themselves inside the cordon on Broad Street and had to walk via Sheffield Parkway, Derek Dooley Way and eventually The Wicker just to get to the Ponds Forge International Sports Centre where they then spent the night.
The trip would normally have been a 10-minute walk to the other side of the Park Square Roundabout.
The Star has asked South Yorkshire Police to provide a list of road closures in place today.
In the meantime, this is what AA Traffic’s map of road closures looks like as of 10.15am today.
Fire and ambulance services issue statements on major incident
The fire and ambulance services have issued statements on their involvement in a major incident near Park Square, Sheffield, today.
Both South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service and the Yorkshire Ambulance Service have confirmed their involvement in the incident, which has gridlocked Sheffield city centre.
This is how the roads, buses are trams are affected this morning
Sheffield is suffering major traffic and travel disruption this morning due to the police incident at Park Square roundabout.
These are the disruptions:
Residents evacuated from Sheffield flats after man claims to have 'explosives & weapons'
Residents from The Gateway flat block spoke with The Star following their stay overnight in Ponds Forge International Sports Centre.
It is understood residents were evacuated at around 7.20pm last night over repots of a “man with weapons.”
Park Square incident in pictures: Gallery shows the scene at major Sheffield incident
These pictures show the scene of a major incident which has unfolded near Park Square roundabout this morning.
These 14 pictures show the scene, ranging from the traffic tailbacks arising from the disruption, to the police officers and other emergency services who have been deployed.
Major incident in Sheffield over "man with weapons" at The Gateway flat block
Good morning, Sheffield, and welcome to The Star’s live blog for this major incident unfolding today.
We will be bringing you photos, videos, eyewitness accounts and updates on this extensive closure throughout the day.