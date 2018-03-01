LIVE: Sheffield schools closed again due to snow

Schools across Sheffield are closed again today as the Beast from the East continues to wreak havoc.
More snow overnight, coupled with freezing temperatures, has led to headteachers closing schools on safety grounds.
A number of schools are also closed because of teachers unable to reach classrooms.
PRIMARY SCHOOL CLOSURES:
Beck Primary
Mundella Primary
Birley Primary Academy
Abbey Lane Primary
Norfolk Community Primary
Reignhead Primary
Phillimore Community Primary
Sacred Heart
Ballifield Primary
Shortbrook Primary
Mosborough Primary
Athelstan Primary
Pye Bank C of E
Halfway Nursery and Infants
Halfway Junior
Bankwood Primary
Arbourthorne Community Primary
Brightside Nursery and Infant
Gleadless Primary
Marlcliffe
St Patrick's Catholic Voluntary Aided
Coit Primary
Oughtibridge Primary
Hatfield Primary
Hartley Brook Primary
Ecclesall Infants
Ecclesall C of E Junior
Hinde House Primary
Angram Bank Primary
Wybourn School and Nursery
Bents Green
St Wilfrid's Primary
Seven Hills
Woolley Wood
Totley All Saints C of E Primary
Walkley Primary
Rivelin Primary
Ecclesfield Primary - opening at 10am.
Greystones Primary - opening at 10am.
Acres Hill Community Primary - opening at 10am.
SECONDARY SCHOOL CLOSURES:
Firth Park Academy
Sheffield Springs Academy
King Edward VII upper and lower
Fir Vale Academy Trust
Chaucer School
Stocksbridge High School
Hinde House
Meadowhead
Both UTC sites
High Storrs
Silverdale - opening at 10am
Newfield - opening at 10am
SPECIAL SCHOOL CLOSURES:
Rowan School