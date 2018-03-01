LIVE: Sheffield schools closed again due to snow

Schools across Sheffield are closed again today as the Beast from the East continues to wreak havoc.

More snow overnight, coupled with freezing temperatures, has led to headteachers closing schools on safety grounds.

A number of schools are also closed because of teachers unable to reach classrooms.

PRIMARY SCHOOL CLOSURES:

Beck Primary

Mundella Primary

Birley Primary Academy

Abbey Lane Primary

Norfolk Community Primary

Reignhead Primary

Phillimore Community Primary

Sacred Heart

Ballifield Primary

Shortbrook Primary

Mosborough Primary

Athelstan Primary

Pye Bank C of E

Halfway Nursery and Infants

Halfway Junior

Bankwood Primary

Arbourthorne Community Primary

Brightside Nursery and Infant

Gleadless Primary

Marlcliffe

St Patrick's Catholic Voluntary Aided

Coit Primary

Oughtibridge Primary

Hatfield Primary

Hartley Brook Primary

Ecclesall Infants

Ecclesall C of E Junior

Hinde House Primary

Angram Bank Primary

Wybourn School and Nursery

Bents Green

St Wilfrid's Primary

Seven Hills

Woolley Wood

Totley All Saints C of E Primary

Walkley Primary

Rivelin Primary

Ecclesfield Primary - opening at 10am.

Greystones Primary - opening at 10am.

Acres Hill Community Primary - opening at 10am.

SECONDARY SCHOOL CLOSURES:

Firth Park Academy

Sheffield Springs Academy

King Edward VII upper and lower

Fir Vale Academy Trust

Chaucer School

Stocksbridge High School

Hinde House

Meadowhead

Both UTC sites

High Storrs

Silverdale - opening at 10am

Newfield - opening at 10am

SPECIAL SCHOOL CLOSURES:

Rowan School