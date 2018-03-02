LIVE: Sheffield schools closed again because of snow

A number of schools are closed again today in Sheffield because of the snow.
Headteachers have closed schools on safety grounds, because of road conditions and teachers unable to reach their classrooms.
The following schools are closed:
PRIMARY:
St Ann’s Catholic Primary
St Thomas More Catholic Primary School
Marlcliffe Primary
Monteney Primary
Malin Bridge Primary School
Deepcar St John's Juniors
SECONDARY:
Meadowhead School
Stocksbridge High School
Angram Bank
St Ann's Catholic Primary
E-Act Pathways Academy
Coit Primary
Ecclesfield Primary
Greenhill Primary
Ecclesall Infants
Ecclesall C of E Junior
Beck Primary
Stocksbridge Junior
Stannington Infants School
Stocksbridge Nursery and Infants
Hartley Brook Primary
Mansel Primary
Abbey Lane Primary
Nether Green Junior
St Patrick's Catholic Voluntary Academy
Southey Green Primary
Nook Lane
Walkley Primary
Halfway Nursery and Infants
Oughtibridge Primary School
Wharncliffe Side Primary School
Wisewood Primary School
Norfolk Park School
SPECIAL:
Seven Hills
Woolley Wood
Bents Green
Rowan