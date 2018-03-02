LIVE: Sheffield schools closed again because of snow

A number of schools are closed again today in Sheffield because of the snow.

Headteachers have closed schools on safety grounds, because of road conditions and teachers unable to reach their classrooms.

The following schools are closed:

PRIMARY:

St Ann’s Catholic Primary

St Thomas More Catholic Primary School

Marlcliffe Primary

Monteney Primary

Malin Bridge Primary School

Deepcar St John's Juniors

SECONDARY:

Meadowhead School

Stocksbridge High School

Angram Bank

E-Act Pathways Academy

Coit Primary

Ecclesfield Primary

Greenhill Primary

Ecclesall Infants

Ecclesall C of E Junior

Beck Primary

Stocksbridge Junior

Stannington Infants School

Stocksbridge Nursery and Infants

Hartley Brook Primary

Mansel Primary

Abbey Lane Primary

Nether Green Junior

St Patrick's Catholic Voluntary Academy

Southey Green Primary

Nook Lane

Walkley Primary

Halfway Nursery and Infants

Oughtibridge Primary School

Wharncliffe Side Primary School

Wisewood Primary School

Norfolk Park School

SPECIAL:

Seven Hills

Woolley Wood

Bents Green

Rowan