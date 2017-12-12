LIVE: Sheffield buses facing major delays this morning due to icy roads and rush-hour traffic

A number of commuters are facing long delays to work this morning due to high traffic on Sheffield roads.

The Met Office warning for ice is still in place and a number of roads across the city are proving difficult to navigate.

These slightly more treacherous conditions has caused more traffic than usual in Sheffield and First South Yorkshire has warned some of their buses face long delays.

Traffic on Abbeydale Road, Meadowhead and Woodseats has affected the bus timetables and the 81 and 97 buses are facing 35 minute delays.

The 1a,20,24,76,120 are facing 25-30 minute delays and there are also 20-25 minute delays on the 3,22a,38,51,52a X1.

Stagecoach Supertram has also warned that they are facing delays on their services but have stressed that they are trying to get all the trams on time.