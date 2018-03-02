LIVE: Rotherham school closures today

Headteachers across Rotherham have closed their schools today on safetty grounds and due to a lack of staff.

The following have announced closures:

Abbey School

Anston Brook Primary School

Anston Greenlands Primary School

Anston Hillcrest Primary School

Anston Park Infant School

Anston Park Junior School

Badsley Moor Junior School

Blackburn Primary School

Bramley Sunnyside Junior School

Brampton The Ellis CofE Primary School

Brinsworth Academy

Brinsworth Manor Infant School

Brinsworth Manor Junior School

Brinsworth Whitehill Primary School

Canklow Woods Primary School

Catcliffe Primary School

Coleridge Primary Schoo

Dinnington High School

East Dene Primary School

Eastwood Village Primary School

Ferham Primary School

Flanderwell Primary School

Harthill Primary School

Herringthorpe Infant School

High Greave Infant School

High Greave Junior School

Kelford School

Kilnhurst Primary School

Kilnhurst St Thomas C of E Primary School

Kimberworth Community Primary School

Kiveton Park Meadows Junior School

Laughton All Saints CofE Primary School

Laughton Junior and Infant School

Maltby Manor Primary School

Meadow View Primary School

Milton School

Monkwood Primary Academy

Newman School

Rawmarsh Ashwood Primary School

Rawmarsh Thorogate Junior and Infant School

Redscope Primary School

Saint Bernard's Catholic High School

Sitwell Infant School

Sitwell Junior School

St Alban's CofE (Aided) Primary School

St Ann's Junior and Infant School

Swallownest Primary School

Swinton Fitzwilliam Primary School

Swinton Queen Primary School

The Rowan Centre

The Willows School

Thorpe Hesley Primary School

Thrybergh Fullerton CofE VA Primary School

Treeton CofE (A) Primary School

Trinity Croft CofE Junior and Infant School

Wales Primary School

Wath Central Primary School

Wath Victoria Primary School

Wentworth CofE Junior and Infant School

Whiston Worrygoose Junior and Infant School

Wickersley School and Sports College

Woodsetts Primary School