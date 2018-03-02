LIVE: Rotherham school closures today

Headteachers across Rotherham have closed their schools today on safetty grounds and due to a lack of staff.
The following have announced closures:
Abbey School
Anston Brook Primary School
Anston Greenlands Primary School
Anston Hillcrest Primary School
Anston Park Infant School
Anston Park Junior School
Badsley Moor Junior School
Blackburn Primary School
Bramley Sunnyside Junior School
Brampton The Ellis CofE Primary School
Brinsworth Academy
Brinsworth Manor Infant School
Brinsworth Manor Junior School
Brinsworth Whitehill Primary School
Canklow Woods Primary School
Catcliffe Primary School
Coleridge Primary Schoo
Dinnington High School
East Dene Primary School
Eastwood Village Primary School
Ferham Primary School
Flanderwell Primary School
Harthill Primary School
Herringthorpe Infant School
High Greave Infant School
High Greave Junior School
Kelford School
Kilnhurst Primary School
Kilnhurst St Thomas C of E Primary School
Kimberworth Community Primary School
Kiveton Park Meadows Junior School
Laughton All Saints CofE Primary School
Laughton Junior and Infant School
Maltby Manor Primary School
Meadow View Primary School
Milton School
Monkwood Primary Academy
Newman School
Rawmarsh Ashwood Primary School
Rawmarsh Thorogate Junior and Infant School
Redscope Primary School
Saint Bernard's Catholic High School
Sitwell Infant School
Sitwell Junior School
St Alban's CofE (Aided) Primary School
St Ann's Junior and Infant School
Swallownest Primary School
Swinton Fitzwilliam Primary School
Swinton Queen Primary School
The Rowan Centre
The Willows School
Thorpe Hesley Primary School
Thrybergh Fullerton CofE VA Primary School
Treeton CofE (A) Primary School
Trinity Croft CofE Junior and Infant School
Wales Primary School
Wath Central Primary School
Wath Victoria Primary School
Wentworth CofE Junior and Infant School
Whiston Worrygoose Junior and Infant School
Wickersley School and Sports College
Woodsetts Primary School