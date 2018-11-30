LIVE: Police CLOSE M1 northbound as travel chaos builds for Sheffield motorists

Motorists after facing huge delays and travel chaos on the M1 this morning after a lorry overturned. 

All lanes are blocked on the M1 North from J36 to J37 due to overturned HGV. Follow this page for live updates. 

Crash on the M1

