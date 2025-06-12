Live like royalty in this £2.75M Dore palace with gym, snooker room and spa

Nestled on one of Sheffield’s most prestigious roads, this 6-bedroom, 5-bathroom dream property on Dore Road is the epitome of grand living - with over 6,000 square feet of stunning interiors, jaw-dropping gardens and serene seclusion.

From the moment you arrive, the sweeping driveway sets the tone. Framed by majestic trees and perfectly manicured gardens, it feels like you're pulling up to a luxury spa retreat.

Set on a sprawling 0.75-acre plot, the south-facing garden is a private oasis, with very inch of outdoor space curated to feel utterly exclusive.

Step inside and you’re immediately greeted by grand porcelain-tiled hallways and light-drenched living spaces that flow seamlessly together.

The main lounge features an ornate fireplace, rich detailing, and French doors opening to that glorious rear garden.

The heart of the home - the open-plan kitchen and family room - includes a central island, roof lantern, and sleek integrated appliances throughout.

From the generous dining area and snooker room to the home gym, sauna, and even a self-contained annexe, this home flexes to fit family life, entertaining, and relaxation.

The primary suite is a sanctuary of space and style, opening onto the garden and featuring a luxurious en-suite complete with a walk-in waterfall shower.

Each additional bedroom offers generous proportions, beautiful views, and bespoke finishes.

Set in the heart of leafy Dore, with its boutique village charm, top-rated schools, and easy access to both Sheffield city centre and the rolling hills of the Peak District just minutes away.