LIVE: Flooding and road closures this morning as Sheffield recovers from Storm Bronagh

Storm Bronagh battered Sheffield last night causing road closures, flooding and major traffic chaos.

Many motorists were stuck in traffic for hours as localised flooding and road made it almost impossible to navigate the streets.

Flooding on Carfield Road - credit Rhian Walsh

More heavy rain is predicted for this morning with road closures still in place from yesterday’s downpour.

Bronagh brought heavy rain as it swept across the country a day after two people were killed during severe weather and injuries and danger to life from flying debris continue to be a risk.

Sheffield saw nearly half a month's rain fall in 24 hours, while more than half a month's rain fell in Sennybridge in Wales.

Streets Ahead said that Parkway Drive and Fife Street are both closed this morning due to flooding.

Yesterday, a number of roads were closed due to intense rainfall and flooding, including East Bank Road, Abbeydale Road South, Abney Road, Burngreave Road and Barnsley Road.

Scotch Spring Lane is currently closed from Stainton Lane to A631 Tickhill Road with a car reportedly stuck under railway bridge

Police forces have warned motorists to be aware of fallen trees, debris and power lines on the roads during the morning rush hour.

Speed restrictions were in place for many trains across the network in Wales and the west and north of England due to high winds, which were forecast to reach between 45 and 50mph across much of the country.

A Met Office yellow warning for wind covering England and Wales is in place until 9am.

Overnight a gust of 76mph was recorded at the Needles on the Isle of Wight, while winds could reach up to 60mph during the day on Friday, particularly on the north-west coast of England.

In south-west Wales there were 12 flood warnings in place on Friday morning, with nearly 40 flood alerts issued across the country, while there were individual warnings in place in Staffordshire, Chesterfield and South Yorkshire, with more than 30 alerts across the north of England and West Midlands.

Met Office forecaster Rachael West told the Press Association: "Storm Bronagh is moving towards the north and east and we are going to continue to see strong, blustery and gusty north-westerly winds.

"We are looking at gusts of between 45 and 55mph across the UK and associated with that some heavy showers with some hail and thunder."