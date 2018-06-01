'Little Nan' Doris celebrates 100th birthday

A Sheffield woman describes her 100th birthday as an accomplishment, after being the only one in her family to reach the milestone.

Doris Twigg was born in 1918, the year that marked the end of world war one, at her parent's home on Langdale Road, Woodseats.

Doris celebrated her birthday on May 26

Growing up, she was the oldest of six children, living with four brothers Tom, Ray, Clifford, Bryan and her sister Irene who is still alive today.

The centenarian worked various jobs throughout her life, including being a domestic cleaner at Abbey Glen Laundry near her Woodseats home.

And hard work is something she is not shy of.

As a young girl living at home, Doris recalled the sense of community spirit in the Woodseats area, where she would help cook and clean for elderly residents - and she even helped deliver a neighbours baby.

Doris is pictured in the cap, with her mother and her sister on her knee

But it wasn't until she moved to Baker Street, Attercliffe where she welcomed her own children, Brenda, who was born during World War Two and Alan.

Doris also enjoys spending time with her three grandchildren, Andrew, Robert and Susan and five great-grandchildren, Emma, Grace, Josh, Libby and Alex who all call her 'little Nan.'

Doris' granddaughter Emma Timmins, 27 from Hillsborough said: "She's small, little and frail, or as she calls it 'old age'. She doesn't go out too much because she's scared the wind will blow her over!"

But despite this she remains fiercely independent, "Until last December she was still living on her own, still cooking, gardening and cleaning. If she heard a noise outside she'd open the back door, she was't afraid. Most of us would just look out the window!"

After the death of her husband 30 years ago, she had been living alone at her two bedroom home on Queen Mary Road, Manor Top where she regularly welcomed family for Sunday lunch, and played host for Christmas dinner every year.

However last year after a fall at home and a stint in hospital it was decided that she would move in with her son Alan and his wife Diana for additional support and 24 hour care.

Despite this, although a little deaf she remains in good health, and is on no permanent medication.

Speaking about Doris, Emma said: "Her mum lived to 99, and her mums mum lived to 99, she's the only one that's made it to 100. She's glad she's made it, she feels a sense of accomplishment."

Doris, who celebrated her birthday on May 26, was left surprised after finding a birthday telegram from the Queen hidden by her family within her birthday cards.

Emma added: "She’s an amazing great grandmother and has always been there for all of us. She's caring and kind-hearted.

"If I could describe her in one word it would be comical! She has an amazing sense of humour even at 100 years old, and an even greater appetite, food is her favourite past time.

"She's always making us laugh."