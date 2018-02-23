LISTED: The Sheffield bus lanes where 141 motorists were caught on Christmas Day

More than 100 Sheffield motorists were left outraged on Christmas Day after being caught out by bus lane cameras, despite none running that day.

Sheffield City Council came under fire earlier this month when the Star revealed 141 separate penalties were issued to motorists when buses were not even running.

Town Hall bosses said bus lanes are ‘very clearly signed’ and operate on all Bank Holidays. They added some restrictions are in place for ‘safety reasons’.

A Freedom of Information request from the Star has now revealed that motorists were caught out in six of the 18 bus lanes across Sheffield on Christmas Day.

The stats also revealed that a staggering 71 motorists were caught out on one Sheffield road.

