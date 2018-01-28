LISTED: The ‘Outstanding’ primary schools in Sheffield as rated by Ofsted

Have your say

The Star can today reveal the best performing primary schools across Sheffield, as rated by Ofsted.

Ofsted, the Office for Standards in Education, Children’s Services and Skills, inspects a range of educational institutions across the country.

Schools are inspected on a number of areas, including how the school is managed, the quality of the teaching, the personal development of pupils and the outcome for pupils.

Following an inspection, Ofsted publish a report on the school on its website and are given an assessment based on a four-point scale.

Schools can either be rated 1 (Outstanding), 2 (Good), 3 (Requires Improvement) and 4 (Inadequate).

The Star revealed last week the primary schools in Sheffield that were currently rated as Inadequate or Required Improvement.

Click on the link above to reveal all the primary schools that are currently rated as Outstanding in Sheffield.