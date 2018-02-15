Listed: The LOWEST ranked GP surgeries in Sheffield as rated by you

Have your say

After revealing the best GP surgeries across Sheffield last month, the Star can now reveal the lowest ranked across the city.

The findings have been released as part of the GP Patient Surveys which ranks practices according to patient reviews.

More than 1 million people in the country are questioned, covering everything from the trust patients have in their doctor and how easy it is to get an appointment.

The Star can today reveal the top 20 GP practices in Sheffield, based on the percentage of patients likely to recommend the practice.

During the survey, patients are asked ‘Would you recommend your GP surgery to someone who had just moved to the area?’

The scores for this question are grouped into three ‘bandings’

- ‘Among the worst’ - these are scores in the worst 25% of all scores nationally.

- ‘In the middle range’ - these are scores that are in the middle 50% of scores nationally.

- ‘Among the best’ - these are scores that are in the best 25% of scores nationally.

