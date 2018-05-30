LISTED The latest Sheffield Magistrates' Court results

Have your say

The following were convicted at Sheffield Magistrates' Court between May 17 and 23.

All addresses are Sheffield unless otherwise stated.

Nicola Stockley: aged 43, of Calcot Park Avenue, Swinton, Doncaster, driving without insurance, driving while disqualified, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, eight points on driving licence, £170 costs.

Peter Savage: aged 54, of Holyrood Rise, Bramley, Rotherham, drink driving, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, rehabilitation activity requirement, £170 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for 24 months.

Jamie Banks: aged 32, of Longley Avenue West, Longley, theft, 30 weeks in prison.

Owen Paul Dennis Clarkson: aged 19, of Waverley View, Catcliffe, Rotherham, criminal damage, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, restraining order, £210 compensation, £170 compensation.

Barrie Adrian Pollard: aged 53, of Dunella Road, Hillsborough, drink driving, driving without insurance, possession of class A drug, £400 fine, £115 fine, ten points on driving licence, order for the destruction of the drug.

Jarrad Thomas Brookes: aged 19, of Deepdale Road, Kimberworth, criminal damage, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, £30 fine, £115 costs.

Arnold Leary: aged 37, of Leverton Gardens, Broomhall, criminal damage, committed a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge, failed to surrender to custody, rehabilitation activity requirement, restraining order imposed, £50 fine, £170 costs.

Lee Arnott: aged 29, of Tudor Way, Worsbrough Bridge, Barnsley, theft, £32 compensation, £85 costs.

Aaron Paul Wilkinson: aged 39, of Deer Park Close, Stannington, dishonestly undertook or assisted in the retention, removal or disposal of stolen goods, failed to surrender to custody, failed to comply with supervision requirements following a period in prison, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, £170 costs.

Laura Dunleavey: aged 33, of Oaks Fold Road, Shiregreen, driving without insurance, £660 fine, £151 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for six months.

Anthony Gil: aged 31, of Northumberland Lane, Denaby Main, driving without insurance, £180 fine, £70 costs. disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for six months.

Khalid Hussain: aged 38, of Woodstock Road, Nether Edge, driving without due care and attention, £85 fine, £115 costs, three points on driving licence.

Davud Burnham: aged 33, of Overend Close, Gleadless Valley, driving without insurance, £120 fine, £115 costs, six points on driving licence.

Febnvmr Jordan Gregory: aged 25, of Ridal Croft, Stocksbridge, criminal damge, £50 fine, £25 compensation, £200 costs, restraining order imposed.

Liam Andrew Greenwood: aged 31, of HMP Doncaster, breach of restraining order, 12 weeks in prison, restraining order imposed, £115 costs.

Leo Ralph: aged 19, of Longley Avenue West, Longley, breach of criminal behaviour order, community order, alcohol treatment requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement.

David Booth: aged 34, of Mansel Avenue, Southey, drink driving, £150 fine, £115 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.

Jake David Holden: aged 25, of Edenthorpe Dell, Owlthorpe, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance, community order, unpaid work requirement, £85 costs.