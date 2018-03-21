LISTED: The best and worst dental surgeries in Sheffield - as rated by you

Have your say

The Sheffield Star can today reveal the best and worst dentists in the city, as rated by patients.

The NHS Choices website allows patients to rate their surgeries for the quality of services provided.

Patients can rank their dentists from one to five stars with information provided on whether or not they’re accepting new patients.

Only three dental surgeries in Sheffield were given a two-star rating or less while there were 44 dentists in Sheffield with a five-star rating.

All five-star surgeries featured have been reviewed by five or more patients.

