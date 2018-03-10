LISTED: The 179 companies named and shamed for paying less than minimum wage

Have your say

Nearly 180 employers have been named and shamed by the Government for underpaying thousands of minimum wage workers.

High street chains Wagamama and TGI Friday's, along with hotels giant Marriott, have topped a list of firms "named and shamed" by the Government for failing to pay workers the national minimum wage.

The trio were among 179 employers that also include Premier League football club Stoke City, Birmingham City Football Club and rugby clubs St Helens and London Irish.

Wagamama was said to have failed to pay £133,212 to 2,630 workers, the most of any of the companies named.

TGI Friday's, meanwhile, shortchanged 2,302 of its staff to the tune of £59,348.

Marriott failed to pay £71,723 to 279 workers, according to figures released by the Business Department.

A total of £1.1 million in back pay was identified for 9,200 workers, with retail, hairdressing and hospitality businesses the most prolific offenders.

The Government also fined the employers a total of £1.3 million in penalties.

Failing to pay workers for travelling between jobs, not paying overtime, and deducting money for uniforms were some of the reasons for the underpayments.

On that date, the National Living Wage will go up from £7.50 to £7.83 per hour.

A TGI Fridays spokesperson said: "To confirm, TGI Fridays does pay the National Minimum Wage hourly rate.

"The total figure quoted in today's HMRC list relates to reimbursing team members a shoe allowance.

"This is a historic payment which was paid last year, and we have since reimbursed team members for the purchase of their black uniform shoes."

A Stoke City spokesman said: "Once this matter was brought to our attention we moved swiftly to repay the money to the members of staff concerned.

"The issue arose from our now historical practice of allowing staff to pay for tickets and retail merchandise voluntarily purchased from the club via deduction from their monthly salaries, for which the employees gave written permission for deductions to be made.

"Employees are now no longer permitted to purchase match or club lottery tickets or items from the club shop via such a wage deduction scheme.

"As a result, the reported breach will not recur and the club is confident that we are now fully compliant with all current regulations."

TUC general secretary Frances O'Grady said: "It's shocking to see so many household names on this list.

"The minimum wage has been around for nearly 20 years - there's no excuse for not paying it.

"Employers who cheat their staff out of the minimum wage deserve to be named and shamed. And they will rightly face hefty financial penalties.

"Minimum wage dodgers must have nowhere to hide."

A spokesman for Marriott said the company "is committed to compliance with the national minimum wage", adding: "When an error was identified by a routine HMRC audit in 2015, we cooperated fully with HMRC and promptly reimbursed all those affected.

"We apologise to all our associates impacted by this error and have taken steps to ensure it cannot happen again."

Wagamama responded by saying that it has always paid minimum wage and makes sure that staff receive 100% of their tips.

"This was an inadvertent misunderstanding of how the minimum wage regulations apply to uniforms and as soon as we were made aware of this in 2016 we acted immediately to correct the position," it said.

"In the past we didn't realise that asking our front of house staff to wear casual black jeans or skirts, with their Wagamama branded top, was considered as asking them to buy a form of uniform and so we should have paid them for it. Lots of other businesses were also unaware of this regulation around casual wear.

"We have gladly made payments to current and previous employees who missed out dating back from 2016 to 2013. We have also updated our uniform policy and we now pay a uniform supplement to cover the black jeans."

These are the 179 employers who were named and shamed by the Government

Wagamama Limited, Westminster W1F, failed to pay £133,212.42 to 2,630 workers

Marriott Hotels Limited, Luton LU1, failed to pay £71,722.93 to 279 workers

Thursday (UK) Limited, trading as TGI Friday’s, Luton LU1, failed to pay £59,347.64 to 2,302 workers

National Society For Epilepsy (THE), Chiltern SL9, failed to pay £55,251.37 to 26 workers

Wright Leisure Limited, trading as Xercise4less, Leeds LS4, failed to pay £54,290.37 to 240 workers

Ms Sarah Jane Bowman and Ms Annabel Garland Farnell-Watson, trading as Hazelwood House, South Hams TQ7, failed to pay £48,288.66 to 3 workers

Seashells Limited, Conwy LL29, failed to pay £43,235.91 to 68 workers

Bridge End House Nursery Limited, Calderdale HD6, failed to pay £41,938.73 to 2 workers

Globebrow Limited, trading as Manor Adventure, Shropshire SY7, failed to pay £33,889.80 to 111 workers

Moy Park Limited, Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon BT63, failed to pay £33,547.57 to 338 workers

Daniele Petteno Ltd, trading as Daniele Petteno Architecture Workshop, Wandsworth SW15, failed to pay £28,410.25 to 12 workers

Beautiful Spots Limited, trading as Benito Brow Bar, Islington B2, failed to pay £27,184.28 to 97 workers

Threshold Housing Project Limited, trading as Threshold, Tameside OL6, failed to pay £26,033.75 to 41 workers

Heather Park Community Services Limited, North Lanarkshire ML2, failed to pay £26,018.63 to 73 workers

1st Pizza Direct Limited, Highland IV3, failed to pay £25,668.15 to 87 workers

4Fashions Ltd, trading as Dress Decode, Manchester M8, failed to pay £25,616.56 to 24 workers

Wilson’s Country Limited, Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon BT63, failed to pay £24,560.53 to 63 workers

Lickfold Inn Limited, trading as The Lickfold Inn, Chichester GU28, failed to pay £23,754.87 to 37 workers

North London Asian Care, Enfield N13, failed to pay £15,687.49 to 70 workers

Witham Hand Car Wash Ltd, Braintree CM8, failed to pay £10,051.99 to 6 workers

Karen Millen Fashions Limited, West Oxfordshire OX29, failed to pay £9,847.20 to 28 workers

Mr Muhammad Adnan Safdar and Mrs Khadija Javaid, trading as Citi Dental Surgery, Glasgow City G51, failed to pay £8,733.33 to 2 workers

Mr Akbor Miah, trading as Dil Indian Cuisine, Monmouthshire NP15, failed to pay £7,936.78 to 2 workers

Albury Estate Fisheries (2008) Limited, trading as Albury Estate Fisheries, Hounslow TW8, failed to pay £7,511.32 to 1 workers

Atkins Hotels Limited, trading as The Yorke Arms (previous ownership), Harrogate HG3, failed to pay £7,241.82 to 3 workers

Adactus Housing Group Limited, Wigan WN7, failed to pay £7,098.96 to 9 workers

Meejana Limited, trading as Meejana, Elmbridge KT13, failed to pay £6,488.88 to 6 workers

Summer Lodge Management Limited, trading as Summer Lodge Country House Hotel Restaurant & Spa, West Dorset DT2, failed to pay £6,168.48 to 24 workers

Davies Security Limited, Swansea SA1, failed to pay £5,914.48 to 1 worker

Oakfield Caravan Park Limited, Denbighshire LL18, failed to pay £5,903.37 to 2 workers

Pentlow Community Care Limited, Eastbourne BN21, failed to pay £5,725.38 to 36 workers

Birmingham City Football Club plc, Birmingham B9, failed to pay £5,653.03 to 534 workers

St Helens Rugby Football Club Limited, trading as St Helens R.F.C., St. Helens WA9, failed to pay £5,536.92 to 117 workers

Mr David Wilson, Mrs Doreen Wilson and Mr Darren Wilson, trading as Wilson’s Deliveries, Erewash DE7, failed to pay £4,935.46 to 1 worker

Smart Hand Car Wash Plymouth Ltd, Plymouth PL3, failed to pay £4,817.09 to 2 workers

A1 Care Services Limited, Torfaen NP4, failed to pay £4,652.73 to 66 workers

Jeta Car Wash Ltd, trading as Queensway Car Wash, Arun PO21, failed to pay £4,584.93 to 3 workers

Cost Effective Catering Limited, City of Edinburgh EH4, failed to pay £4,559.11 to 23 workers

SB Patel Ltd, trading as Porth Stores, Merthyr Tydfil CF46, failed to pay £4,454.29 to 2 workers

Plymouth Car Wash Ltd, Plymouth PL4, failed to pay £4,122.92 to 3 workers

Handy Andy Car Wash Ponteland Limited, trading as Handy Andy Car Wash, Northumberland NE20, failed to pay £3,932.55 to 3 workers

Mr Lee Harris and Mr David Wilson, trading as The Barber Shop, West Oxfordshire OX28, failed to pay £3,894.77 to 2 workers

Home Life Carers Limited, Mid Devon EX16, failed to pay £3,675.32 to 31 workers

Simonstone Ltd, trading as Simonstone Hall Hotel, Richmondshire DL8, failed to pay £3,633.42 to 3 workers

SSL Foodservice Ltd, trading as SSL Dairies, Luton LU3, failed to pay £3,576.88 to 8 workers

A2 Car Wash Limited, Southwark SE1, failed to pay £3,553.65 to 3 workers

Pink Innovations Ltd, Kingston upon Hull, City of HU4, failed to pay £3,482.83 to 5 workers

The Blue Bicycle (York) Limited, trading as The Blue Bicycle, York YO1, failed to pay £3,479.46 to 2 workers

The Care Bureau Limited, Warwick CV32, failed to pay £3,423.94 to 343 workers

Box & Charnock Limited, Bedford MK44, failed to pay £3,387.55 to 1 worker

Red Arrow Fulfilment Limited, Test Valley SO51, failed to pay £3,245.85 to 33 workers

Foxlowe Trading Company Limited, Staffordshire Moorlands ST13, failed to pay £3,200.97 to 1 worker

Hideaway Day Nursery Limited, Walsall WS2, failed to pay £3,184.11 to 18 workers

Headromance Ltd, Havant PO9, failed to pay £2,959.64 to 9 workers

QCS Contract Cleaning Ltd, Belfast BT15, failed to pay £2,952.19 to 237 workers

Mr Nigel Birch and Mrs Sarah Shotton, trading as Oasis Hair & Bodycare, Mansfield NG18, failed to pay £2,818.99 to 16 workers

Trinity Pre-School, trading as Trinity Children’s Centre Nursery & Out of School Club, Kirklees WF14, failed to pay £2,612.06 to 3 workers

Mr Wayne Gray and Mrs Margaret Gray, trading as Jackson Gray, Dundee City DD3, failed to pay £2,514 to 4 workers

Busy Bee Montessori Nursery School Limited, trading as Busy Bees Nursery School, Forest Heath IP28, failed to pay £2,488.29 to 19 workers

SBDP1 Limited, Great Yarmouth NR29, failed to pay £2,275.03 to 67 workers

Tayto Group Limited, Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon BT62, failed to pay £2,236.14 to 50 workers

Impact Call Centre Limited, Test Valley SO51, failed to pay £2,095.14 to 15 workers

4th Generation (NW) Limited, Stockport SK6, failed to pay £2,086.41 to 1 worker

A Johnson Construction Limited, Cheshire East CW1, failed to pay £2,033.45 to 2 workers

Thurlestone Estates Limited, trading as Thurlestone Hotel, South Hams TQ7, failed to pay £2,028.14 to 4 workers

Lakemere Green Limited, trading as Neville Hair & Beauty, Kensington and Chelsea SW1X, failed to pay £2,023.29 to 1 worker

Universal United Commerce Limited, City of Edinburgh EH6, failed to pay £2,009.88 to 2 workers

Patisserie Patchi Limited, trading as Patchi, Brent NW10, failed to pay £2,007.92 to 7 workers

Mr Mahendra Davda, trading as M M Davda, Birmingham B10, failed to pay £1,902.35 to 1 worker

Stef and Stan Ltd, St Albans AL2, failed to pay £1,900.59 to 2 workers

I Can Day Nurseries Limited , trading as Scamps Day Nursery, Cheshire East SK11, failed to pay £1,891.75 to 2 workers

Holbrook Academy, Babergh IP9, failed to pay £1,862.05 to 2 workers

Nath Stores Limited, Stockton-on-Tees TS17, failed to pay £1,823.69 to 1 worker

Vickers Construction Limited, Stockton-on-Tees TS18, failed to pay £1,809.35 to 1 worker

Manor House Hotel (Oakehampton) Limited, trading as The Manor House Hotel, West Devon EX20, failed to pay £1,776.33 to 31 workers

Extra Care for Elderly People Limited, Antrim and Newtownabbey BT41, failed to pay £1,775.79 to 6 workers

Rootcroft Limited, trading as West House Residential Home, Southend-on-Sea SS0, failed to pay £1,774.39 to 13 workers

Little Footprints Nursery Limited, Leicester LE5, failed to pay £1,760.15 to 1 worker

Marcandi Limited, trading as madbid.com, Westminster SW1P, failed to pay £1,743.48 to 1 worker

Clean as a Whistle Super Hand Car Wash Ltd, Plymouth PL5, failed to pay £1,706.26 to 2 workers

Lyndhurst School, Surrey Heath GU15, failed to pay £1,696.21 to 3 workers

Ms Lorna O’Donnell, trading as Snowdons Hairdressing Salon, Solihull B36, failed to pay £1,675.71 to 1 worker

Twinkles (Leeds) Limited, Leeds LS2, failed to pay £1,617.87 to 8 workers

Ritcin Limited, trading as Starbucks, Belfast BT1, failed to pay £1,592.79 to 79 workers

Cedar Tree Care Home Ltd, Derby DE23, failed to pay £1,531.99 to 11 workers

Dan Skelton Racing Limited, Stratford-on-Avon B49, failed to pay £1,520.19 to 3 workers

Fast Car wash Ltd, trading as Waves Hand Car Wash, Basildon SS15, failed to pay £1,444.16 to 3 workers

G.Purchase Construction Limited, Walsall WS2, failed to pay £1,392.55 to 8 workers

Dr Baber Ghafoor and Dr S A Abbasi, Rochdale OL11, failed to pay £1,355.98 to 6 workers

Feather and Black , Chichester PO19, failed to pay £1,333.25 to 31 workers

ADI Hand Car Wash Ltd, Epping Forest CM5, failed to pay £1,304.77 to 6 workers

Independent Community Care Management Limited, Kettering NN15, failed to pay £1,301.82 to 14 workers

Crystal Knitwear Limited, Mansfield NG18, failed to pay £1,144.48 to 6 workers

Georgie Porgy’s Pre-School Ltd, Havering RM12, failed to pay £1,142.13 to 6 workers

Stoke City Football Club Limited, trading as Stoke City F.C., Stoke-on-Trent ST4, failed to pay £1,102.62 to 7 workers

Parkers Mini Buses (Ellesmere Port) Limited, Cheshire West and Chester CH65, failed to pay £1,092.56 to 5 workers

Fosters Bakery (Staincross) Limited, Barnsley S75, failed to pay £1,074.93 to 1 worker

James Ritchie Clocks (established 1809) Ltd, City of Edinburgh EH3, failed to pay £1,064.66 to 2 workers

Poppies WL & S Limited, trading as Poppies, West Lancashire L39, failed to pay £1,061.70 to 69 workers

Rudan Knightsbridge Limited, trading as Daniel Hersheson, Kensington and Chelsea SW1X, failed to pay £1,060.55 to 4 workers

Achieving Excellence UK Ltd, Tameside SK16, failed to pay £1,031.19 to 1 worker

Focus Food Services Limited, Chesterfield S43, failed to pay £1,007.73 to 6 workers

Mr Peter Watts, trading as 3ccc, Birmingham B44, failed to pay £1,006.67 to 2 workers

Days Poole Limited, trading as Day’s Restaurant, Poole BH12, failed to pay £1,001.34 to 19 workers

Europa Foods Distribution Limited, Causeway Coast and Glens BT51, failed to pay £976.55 to 2 workers

Grade House Limited, Brent HA0, failed to pay £951.75 to 1 worker

Alison Margaret Smith, trading as A.M.S Hair & Beauty, City of Edinburgh EH12, failed to pay £935.21 to 1 worker

Mrs Angela Fox, trading as Café Express, Stockton-on-Tees TS18, failed to pay £870.21 to 1 worker

Redhill Service Centre Limited, Gedling NG5, failed to pay £825.24 to 1 worker

Shoe Zone Retail Limited, Leicester LE1, failed to pay £804.88 to 15 workers

Arcadis Consulting (UK) Limited, Cardiff CF3, failed to pay £796.72 to 2 workers

RPP Wood Green Ltd, trading as Roosters Piri Piri, Haringey N22, failed to pay £779.39 to 3 workers

Mrs Lisa Chakir, trading as Chairs Hairdresser, West Lothian EH49, failed to pay £774.86 to 1 worker

Mrs Jacqueline Young, trading as The Forum (previous ownership), Northumberland NE63, failed to pay £770.01 to 1 worker

Mr George Hanson and Mr James Hanson, trading as Punycode Riding Stables, Shropshire SY10, failed to pay £747.9 to 4 workers

Express Vision (UK) Ltd, Birmingham B18, failed to pay £727.35 to 1 worker

Sanjay Foods (UK) Limited, Leicester LE4, failed to pay £719.18 to 6 workers

Indulge Me Limited, trading as Indulge, Harrow HA5, failed to pay £718.1 to 1 worker

Mr Christopher James Hill, trading as D&A Sheds, Aylesbury Vale MK18, failed to pay £701.37 to 1 worker

Bush House Pembroke Limited, Pembrokeshire SA71, failed to pay £686.92 to 6 workers

Miss Zoe MacDonald, trading as Unique Hair & Beauty, Na h-Eileanan Siar HS1, failed to pay £686 to 1 worker

VF Cash & Carry Limited, trading as Variety Foods, Newham E7, failed to pay £667.86 to 19 workers

MRN Recruitment Limited, South Holland PE11, failed to pay £628 to 265 workers

Gloss Hairdressing Limited, Harrogate HG5, failed to pay £618.57 to 4 workers

Rainbow Brite Cleaning Services Limited, Newport NP20, failed to pay £585.95 to 9 workers

The Urban Chocolatier Limited, Newham E7, failed to pay £578.01 to 1 worker

Edworthy Computing Limited, Mid Devon EX17, failed to pay £548.45 to 1 worker

Mumtaz Leeds Limited, trading as Mumtaz, Leeds LS10, failed to pay £540 to 1 worker

East Lancashire Services Limited, Rochdale OL10, failed to pay £539.49 to 28 workers

Plaistow Broadway Filling Stations Limited, Basildon CM12, failed to pay £535.53 to 1 worker

NTCDucting.com Limited, Swansea SA7, failed to pay £492.17 to 1 worker

Mr Ali Qerimi, trading as Olympic Hand Car Wash, Newham E15, failed to pay £475.5 to 2 workers

Moulsham Residential Home (Chelmsford) Limited, Chelmsford CM2, failed to pay £474.82 to 2 workers

Blaxills Fitted Furniture Limited, trading as Blaxills, St Albans AL2, failed to pay £472.46 to 1 worker

Miss Tracey Henry, trading as Valentinos Hair Salon, Southampton SO15, failed to pay £472.33 to 1 worker

Cragwood International Limited, trading as Cragwood Country House Hotel & Restaurant, South Lakeland LA23, failed to pay £467.78 to 3 workers

Step Up Security Services Ltd, Knowsley L33, failed to pay £462.42 to 28 workers

Mr Shahzad Iqbal Kiyani, trading as Aprana Café, Birmingham B8, failed to pay £452.5 to 1 worker

D K Leisure Ltd, trading as Bushtown Hotel, Causeway Coast and Glens BT51, failed to pay £448.13 to 2 workers

Clear-View Fife Limited, trading as Clear-View Cleaning Specialists, Fife KY6, failed to pay £431.63 to 1 worker

Capital (Hair and Beauty) Limited, Eastbourne BN21, failed to pay £427.4 to 78 workers

Saramago Ltd, trading as Saramago Café Bar, Glasgow City G2, failed to pay £425.63 to 4 workers

McClarance Services Limited, trading as Elliot McClarance, Trafford WA14, failed to pay £416.17 to 2 workers

Entier Limited, Aberdeenshire AB32, failed to pay £403.07 to 1 worker

DSM N.E. Ltd, County Durham DL5, failed to pay £395.57 to 1 worker

Darren Dickie, trading as Darren Dickie Roofing & Building Contractor, Barrow-in-Furness LA14, failed to pay £392.22 to 1 worker

Biddall Leisure Limited, trading as The Vine Hotel, East Lindsey PE24, failed to pay £389.77 to 1 worker

Legal Square Ltd, Manchester M12, failed to pay £370.13 to 1 worker

Neath Road Car Sales & Car Wash Ltd, Wiltshire SA1, failed to pay £348.69 to 5 workers

Mr Shakil Shah, trading as Town Fryer, St. Helens WA10, failed to pay £347.31 to 3 workers

Jackson Gray Limited, trading as Jackson Gray, Dundee City DD3, failed to pay £343.38 to 3 workers

Mrs Elaine Phillips and Mr Mitchell Phillips, trading as Studio 57 Clinic, Brighton and Hove BN3, failed to pay £339.03 to 2 workers

Maxine Adams, Kensington and Chelsea SW3, failed to pay £312.45 to 1 worker

4TheHouse Limited, Leeds LS14, failed to pay £288.1 to 1 worker

Ari Pizza Ltd, trading as Marmaris Pizza, Ashfield NG17, failed to pay £287.8 to 2 workers

Hales Group Limited, Peterborough PE1, failed to pay £285.08 to 6 workers

Mariner Travel Limited, Warrington WA13, failed to pay £281.72 to 1 worker

P&P Duff (Scotland) Limited, trading as Patrick, Renfrewshire PA1, failed to pay £280.15 to 1 worker

Grand Union Company Limited, Lambeth SE11, failed to pay £271.28 to 6 workers

Mr Ahmed Faalzada, trading as Pizza on Broadway, Kingston upon Thames KT6, failed to pay £266.25 to 1 worker

Ducati Manchester Limited, Trafford M33, failed to pay £246.88 to 1 worker

Ms Fiona Latham, trading as The Wellington Hotel, Halton L24, failed to pay £233.55 to 1 worker

Tsang’s Kitchen Ltd, Wiltshire SN10, failed to pay £221.1 to 1 worker

Mr Nicholas Tsaroullas, Mr John Yiamokis Tsaroullas and Mrs Kyriacou Tsaroullas , trading as Mentone Hotel, North Somerset BS23, failed to pay £209.44 to 4 workers

GAF Foods Limited, trading as Subway, Haringey N4 1, failed to pay £200.81 to 5 workers

Tanna’s Limited, Brent NW10, failed to pay £194.54 to 1 worker

P&A Food Management Services Limited, Hambleton DL8, failed to pay £186.39 to 11 workers

Mr Tino Cernera, trading as Da Vinci, Dacorum HP23, failed to pay £183.83 to 2 workers

Mrs Carole Bentley, trading as Tenford Kennels, Staffordshire Moorlands ST10, failed to pay £182.12 to 1 worker

Yeovil Football & Athletic Club (The), trading as Yeovil Town F.C, South Somerset BA22, failed to pay £174.18 to 2 workers

Casa Bianco Limited, trading as The White Rooms, Southampton SO14, failed to pay £171.2 to 1 worker

Ms Karly Skerman and Mr Ray Booth, trading as Billy Rays Store, East Riding of Yorkshire YO15, failed to pay £161.67 to 1 worker

Orchard Care (South West) limited, trading as Restgarth Care Home, Cornwall PL13, failed to pay £161.27 to 7 workers

Always Cleaning Limited, Oldham OL9, failed to pay £154.58 to 2 workers

Mr Hamid Noori, trading as Valley Road Hand Car Wash, Plymouth PL7, failed to pay £153.3 to 1 worker

London Irish Scottish Richmond Limited, trading as London Irish, Spelthorne TW16, failed to pay £131.73 to 1 worker

Mr Sean Hornby, trading as The Queens Hotel, Bury BL2, failed to pay £129.45 to 1 worker

SM News Limited, Wigan WN7, failed to pay £120 to 1 worker

Riverside Pizza Company Limited, trading as La Figa, Tower Hamlets E14, failed to pay £100.83 to 1 worker