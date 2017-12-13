LISTED: The 135 schools that have not recorded a 'Good' Ofsted inspection in a decade

Have your say

Ofsted have released a list of 135 schools in England which have not recorded a 'good' inspection report in the last ten years.

Amanda Spielman, the education watchdog's chief inspector, hit out at a culture of "disadvantage one-upmanship" as she unveiled her first annual report.

Others facing similar challenges have been able to achieve success, showing improvement is possible, it states.

Here is a list of the 135 schools that have failed to record a "good" Ofsted inspection since 2005.

A total of 129 schools were recorded as being open in 2016/17, while six were recorded as being closed.

The information reads, from left to right: name of school, type of school (e.g. academy), primary or secondary, region

:: These are the 129 schools recorded as being open:

Ironville and Codnor Park Primary School, Community School, Primary, East Midlands

Langley Mill Junior School, Community School, Primary, East Midlands

Pinxton Kirkstead Junior School, Community School, Primary, East Midlands

Tupton Hall School, Community School, Secondary, East Midlands

Whittington Green School, Community School, Secondary, East Midlands

Linton Primary School, Foundation School, Primary, East Midlands

St Paul's Community Primary and Nursery School, Spalding, Community School, Primary, East Midlands

Alfred Street Junior School, Rushden, Community School, Primary, East Midlands

Hillocks Primary and Nursery School, Community School, Primary, East Midlands

Howitt Primary Community School, Community School, Primary, East Midlands

The Gainsborough Academy, Academy Sponsor Led, Secondary, East Midlands

Kettering Science Academy, Academy Sponsor Led, Secondary, East Midlands

Weston Favell Academy, Academy Sponsor Led, Secondary, East Midlands

Ambleside Primary School, Academy Sponsor Led, Primary, East Midlands

Lodge Park Academy, Academy Sponsor Led, Secondary, East Midlands

Exeter - A Learning Community Academy, Academy Sponsor Led, Primary, East Midlands

Weavers Close Church of England Primary School, Academy Sponsor Led, Primary, East Midlands

Seely Primary School, Community School, Primary, East Midlands

St Mary's CofE Primary Academy, Burton Latimer, Academy Converter, Primary, East Midlands

Olympic Primary School, Academy Sponsor Led, Primary, East Midlands

Kingswood Secondary Academy, Academy Sponsor Led, Secondary, East Midlands

Wrenn School, Academy Sponsor Led, Secondary, East Midlands

The Ripley Academy, Academy Converter, Secondary, East Midlands

The Grove Primary School, Academy Converter, Primary, East Midlands

The Cavendish School, Foundation School, Secondary, East of England

Diss Church Junior School, Voluntary Controlled School, Primary, East of England

King's Lynn Academy, Academy Sponsor Led, Secondary, East of England

Coleridge Community College, Academy Converter, Secondary, East of England

Ernulf Academy, Academy Converter, Secondary, East of England

Cliff Park Junior School, Academy Sponsor Led, Primary, East of England

Potter Street Academy, Academy Sponsor Led, Primary, East of England

Gusford Community Primary School, Academy Sponsor Led, Primary, East of England

Southminster Church of England (Controlled) Primary School, Academy Sponsor Led, Primary, East of England

The Norman Church of England Primary School, Northwold, Academy Converter, Primary, East of England

Prendergast Ladywell School, Foundation School, Secondary, London

Sanders School, Foundation School, Secondary, London

The Royal Docks Community School, Foundation School, Secondary, London

The Brittons Academy Trust, Academy Converter, Secondary, London

Brookside Primary School, Academy Sponsor Led, Primary, London

Bower Park Academy, Academy Converter, Secondary, London

The Dearne Advanced Learning Centre, Community School, Secondary, North East, Yorkshire and the Humber

Stirling Primary School, Community School, Primary, North East, Yorkshire and the Humber

West Melton Junior and Infant School, Community School, Primary, North East, Yorkshire and the Humber

Westfield School, Foundation School, Secondary, North East, Yorkshire and the Humber

St Joseph's RC Primary School, Todmorden, Voluntary Aided School, Primary, North East, Yorkshire and the Humber

Sowerby Bridge High School, Community School, Secondary, North East, Yorkshire and the Humber

Healey Junior Infant and Nursery School, Community School, Primary, North East, Yorkshire and the Humber

Pudsey Tyersal Primary School, Community School, Primary, North East, Yorkshire and the Humber

Boldon School, Community School, Secondary, North East, Yorkshire and the Humber

South Elmsall Carlton Junior and Infant School, Community School, Primary, North East, Yorkshire and the Humber

Sheffield Springs Academy, Academy Sponsor Led, Secondary, North East, Yorkshire and the Humber

Knowleswood Primary School, Community School, Primary, North East, Yorkshire and the Humber

St Hild's Church of England Voluntary Aided School, Voluntary Aided School, Secondary, North East, Yorkshire and the Humber

Dixons Allerton Academy, Academy Sponsor Led, Secondary, North East, Yorkshire and the Humber

South Leeds Academy, Academy Sponsor Led, Secondary, North East, Yorkshire and the Humber

Leeds East Academy, Academy Sponsor Led, Secondary, North East, Yorkshire and the Humber

The Co-operative Academy of Leeds, Academy Sponsor Led, Secondary, North East, Yorkshire and the Humber

Pheasant Bank Academy, Academy Converter, Primary, North East, Yorkshire and the Humber

Armthorpe Academy, Academy Converter, Secondary, North East, Yorkshire and the Humber

Cottingley Primary Academy, Academy Sponsor Led, Primary, North East, Yorkshire and the Humber

Merlin Top Primary Academy, Academy Sponsor Led, Primary, North East, Yorkshire and the Humber

Mount Pellon Primary Academy, Academy Sponsor Led, Primary, North East, Yorkshire and the Humber

Meynell Community Primary School, Academy Sponsor Led, Primary, North East, Yorkshire and the Humber

Castleford Park Junior Academy, Academy Converter, Primary, North East, Yorkshire and the Humber

St Helen's CE Primary School, Academy Sponsor Led, Primary, North East, Yorkshire and the Humber

Winifred Holtby Academy, Academy Converter, Secondary, North East, Yorkshire and the Humber

Pathways E-Act Primary Academy, Academy Sponsor Led, Primary, North East, Yorkshire and the Humber

The Oak Tree Academy, Academy Sponsor Led, Primary, North East, Yorkshire and the Humber

The Blyth Academy, Academy Sponsor Led, Secondary, North East, Yorkshire and the Humber

Balby Carr Community Academy, Academy Sponsor Led, Secondary, North East, Yorkshire and the Humber

Norton Primary Academy, Academy Converter, Primary, North East, Yorkshire and the Humber

Moston Fields Primary School, Community School, Primary, North West

Newman Catholic School, Voluntary Aided School, Secondary, North West

St Antony's RC Primary School, Voluntary Aided School, Primary, North West

St Joseph's Catholic Primary School, Lancaster, Voluntary Aided School, Primary, North West

Heysham High School Sports College, Community School, Secondary, North West

Corpus Christi Catholic High School, Voluntary Aided School, Secondary, North West

New Charter Academy, Academy Sponsor Led, Secondary, North West

Fulwood Academy, Academy Sponsor Led, Secondary, North West

University of Chester CE Academy, Academy Sponsor Led, Secondary, North West

The Sutton Academy, Academy Sponsor Led, Secondary, North West

Lowton Church of England High School, Foundation School, Secondary, North West

University Academy Warrington, Academy Sponsor Led, Secondary, North West

Kirkby High School, Academy Sponsor Led, Secondary, North West

Smithills School, Academy Converter, Secondary, North West

St Monica Primary School, Community School, Primary, South East

Peel Common Junior School, Community School, Primary, South East

Fernhill Primary School, Community School, Primary, South East

Newtown Church of England Voluntary Controlled Primary School, Voluntary Controlled School, Primary, South East

All Saints Church of England Primary School, Freshwater, Voluntary Controlled School, Primary, South East

St Matthew's CofE Primary School, Voluntary Aided School, Primary, South East

Oasis Academy Isle of Sheppey, Academy Sponsor Led, Secondary, South East

The Aylesbury Vale Academy, Academy Sponsor Led, Secondary, South East

Tree Tops Primary Academy, Academy Sponsor Led, Primary, South East

High Weald Academy, Academy Sponsor Led, Secondary, South East

The Robert Napier School, Academy Sponsor Led, Secondary, South East

Temple Grove Academy, Academy Sponsor Led, Primary, South East

Battle Primary Academy, Academy Sponsor Led, Primary, South East

Milton Court Primary Academy, Academy Sponsor Led, Primary, South East

Kingfisher Community Primary School, Academy Sponsor Led, Primary, South East

St Gregory's Catholic Primary School, Margate, Academy Converter, Primary, South East

Bream Church of England Primary School, Voluntary Controlled School, Primary, South West

Picklenash Junior School, Foundation School, Primary, South West

All Saints Church of England Academy, Academy Sponsor Led, Secondary, South West

The Taunton Academy, Academy Sponsor Led, Secondary, South West

Henbury Court Primary Academy, Academy Sponsor Led, Primary, South West

The Kingfisher School, Academy Sponsor Led, Primary, South West

Oasis Academy Longmeadow, Academy Sponsor Led, Primary, South West

Manor Court Community Primary School, Academy Sponsor Led, Primary, South West

Priorswood Primary School, Academy Sponsor Led, Primary, South West

St Mary and St John Junior and Infant School, Voluntary Aided School, Primary, West Midlands

Wallbrook Primary School, Community School, Primary, West Midlands

St Alban's Church of England Primary School, Voluntary Controlled School, Primary, West Midlands

Broadlands Primary School, Community School, Primary, West Midlands

St Martin's Primary School, Community School, Primary, West Midlands

Cheswardine Primary and Nursery School, Community School, Primary, West Midlands

Bird's Bush Primary School, Community School, Primary, West Midlands

Kingsway Community Primary School, Community School, Primary, West Midlands

Staffordshire University Academy, Academy Sponsor Led, Secondary, West Midlands

Willenhall E-ACT Academy, Academy Sponsor Led, Secondary, West Midlands

Chilwell Croft Academy, Academy Sponsor Led, Primary, West Midlands

Oasis Academy Blakenhale Junior, Academy Sponsor Led, Primary, West Midlands

Four Dwellings Primary Academy, Academy Sponsor Led, Primary, West Midlands

Hawkesley Church Primary Academy, Academy Sponsor Led, Primary, West Midlands

Yarnfield Primary School, Academy Sponsor Led, Primary, West Midlands

City Road Primary School, Academy Sponsor Led, Primary, West Midlands

Ss Peter and Paul Catholic Primary Academy & Nursery, Academy Converter, Primary, West Midlands

Grange Primary, Academy Sponsor Led, Primary, West Midlands

Albert Bradbeer Primary Academy, Academy Converter, Primary, West Midlands

:: A further six schools were listed as having closed during 2016/17:

Somerlea Park Junior School, Community School, Primary, East Midlands

Cavendish Close Junior School, Community School, Primary, East Midlands

Bedmond Village Primary and Nursery School, Community School, Primary, East of England

New Earswick Primary School, Voluntary Aided School, Primary, North East, Yorkshire and the Humber

Featherby Junior School, Community School, Primary, South East

South Wolverhampton and Bilston Academy, Academy Sponsor Led, Secondary, West Midlands