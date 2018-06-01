LISTED: Sheffield Magistrates' Court convictions

Have your say

The following were convicted at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court between May 24 and 30.

All addresses are Sheffield unless otherwise stated.

Stephen Dale Butcher: aged 38, of Ormond Way, Jordanthorpe, drunk and disorderly, £220 fine, £115 costs.

Kyle Steven James Cusworth: aged 32, of Lindsay Avenue, Firth Park, driving without insurance, driving while disqualified, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, £170 costs, six points on driving licence.

Simon Holden: aged 36, of The Yews, Doncaster Road, East Dene, Rotherha, theft, four weeks in prison, £115 costs.

Neil Beasley: aged 41, of High Greave Place, East Herringthorpe, Rotherham, driving without insurance, driving while disqualified, speeding, £120 fine, £115 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.

Michelle Carlin: aged 38, of Dovercourt Road, Kimberworth, Rotherham, theft, drug rehabilitation requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement, £66 compensation.

Mark Anthony Maloney: aged 35, of Skelton Way, Woodhouse, failed to comply with supervision requirements following a period in prison, 14 days in prison.

Richard Fowler: aged 25, of Circle Close, Manor Park, criminal damage, £200 fine, £115 costs.

Charkes Kupahurasa: aged 37, of Bernard Road, Edlington, Doncaster, drink driving, £323 fine, £117 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for 36 months.

Charlie Strangeway: aged 23, of Richmond Park Drive, Handsworth, assaulted a police constable in the execution of their duty, drunk and disorderly, community order, rehabiliation activity requirement, £170 costs.

Kara Studd: aged 30, of Cemetery Road, Wath-upon-Dearne, Rotherham, drink driving, £140 fine, £115 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for 20 months.

Amy Weakley: aged 32, of Elmore Street, Thurcroft, Rotherham, drink driving, 3311 fine, £116 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.

Jacqueline K Whitmill: aged 28, of Gray Close, Eastwood, Rotherham, drunk and disorderly, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £105 costs.

Liam Kieran Anderson: aged 22, of Spink Hall Lane, Stocksbridge, drink and disorderly, £40 fine, £80 costs.

Joel Ryan Baxter: aged 28, of Lindsay Drive, Parson Cross, driving without due care and attention, £185 fine, £115 costs, six points on driving licence.

Jonathan Scott Farrand: aged 43, of Quarry Lane, North Anston, caused unnecessary suffering to a dog, £85 costs, disqualified from owning and keeping animals or participating in their care under the Animal Welfare Act 2006.

Samuel John Meadows: aged 27, of Roebuck Road, Walkley, assault, discharged conditionally for six months, £200 compensation, £640 costs.

Ryan Bearder: aged 33, of Angleton Avenue, Manor Castle, drink driving, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, rehabilitation activity requirement, £335 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for 24 months.

Alex Saunby: aged 20, of Horninglow Road, Firth Park, assault, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £100 compensation, £85 costs.

Nicky Shaw: aged 32, of Abbeydale Road, Abbeydale, theft, carried for articles for use in connection with a theft when not at home, failed to surrender to court, community order, drug rehabilitation requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement, £140 costs.