LISTED: Police helicopter response times for each Yorkshire force - as review reveals 'significant' differences

Questions have been raised after a watchdog highlighted concerns over the speed of response by police helicopters.

But West Yorkshire Police was found to have the fourth-quickest helicopter response time in the country.

Its response time of 18 minutes and three seconds was only behind the Met Police in London, Greater Manchester Police and Northumbria.

The national average was 30 minutes and 58 seconds for helicopters to arrive on scene but there were significant differences between police forces, a report by Her Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services found.

North Yorkshire Police was almost exactly on the average, at 30 minutes 59.

South Yorkshire Police's response time was significantly slower than West Yorkshire but faster than North, at 29 minutes and four seconds.

Chief Constable Alec Wood, Chair of the NPCC Operations Co-ordination Committee said; “We requested this study by HMICFRS and will use its findings to shape a new strategy for police air support that will resolve the issues with our current provision and take advantage of new technology. We have already started to progress some of the recommendations and have recently surveyed all forces to help inform our plans.

“The National Police Air Service has been the first specialist capability that has been nationally managed, a complex task involving 43 forces with varying requirements.”

Here is a breakdown of the average response time for forces across England and Wales, from slowest to fastest:

:: Cumbria - 66 minutes, 33 seconds

:: Dyfed-Powys - 57 minutes, 42 seconds

:: Lincolnshire - 51 minutes, nine seconds

:: West Mercia - 41 minutes, 39 seconds

:: Derbyshire - 41 minutes, 14 seconds

:: Norfolk - 40 minutes, 20 seconds

:: Nottinghamshire - 40 minutes, nine seconds

:: Staffordshire - 38 minutes, 36 seconds

:: Gloucestershire - 37 minutes, 16 seconds

:: North Wales - 37 minutes

:: Cambridgeshire - 36 minutes, 42 seconds

:: Kent - 35 minutes, nine seconds

:: Devon and Cornwall - 34 minutes, 16 seconds

:: Wiltshire - 34 minutes, one second

:: Bedfordshire - 34 minutes

:: Warwickshire - 32 minutes, 21 seconds

:: Hertfordshire - 32 minutes, 14 seconds

:: Gwent - 31 minutes, 24 seconds

:: North Yorkshire - 30 minutes, 59 seconds

:: Hampshire - 30 minutes, 43 seconds

:: Suffolk - 30 minutes, 29 seconds

:: Sussex - 30 minutes, 10 seconds

:: Cheshire - 29 minutes, 29 seconds

:: South Yorkshire - 29 minutes, four seconds

:: South Wales - 28 minutes, 36 seconds

:: Lancashire - 28 minutes, six seconds

:: Northamptonshire - 26 minutes, 31 seconds

:: Avon and Somerset - 26 minutes, one second

:: Merseyside - 25 minutes, 26 seconds

:: Leicestershire - 25 minutes, 18 seconds

:: Essex - 24 minutes, 58 seconds

:: Thames Valley - 24 minutes, 16 seconds

:: British Transport Police - 23 minutes, 48 seconds

:: Surrey - 23 minutes, 44 seconds

:: Dorset - 22 minutes, 55 seconds

:: Durham - 19 minutes, 13 seconds

:: West Midlands - 18 minutes, 38 seconds

:: Cleveland - 18 minutes, 12 seconds

:: West Yorkshire - 18 minutes, three seconds

:: Northumbria - 17 minutes, 36 seconds

:: Greater Manchester - 16 minutes, 32 seconds

:: Metropolitan Police - 10 minutes, 37 seconds