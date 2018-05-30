LISTED: Barnsley Magistrates' Court results

Have your say

The following were convicted at Barnsley Magistrates' Court between May 17 and 23.

Addresses Barnsley unless stated.

Przmyslaw Wojciechowski: aged 39, of Pleasant View, Cudworth, drunk and disorderly, £40 fine, £115 costs.

Sam Lee Tasker: aged 38, of School Street, Thurnscoe, criminal damage, £80 fine, £500 compensation, £115 costs.

Martin Willis: aged 38, of Crown Avenue, Cudworth, theft, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, £25 compensation, £170 costs.

Darrell Jordan Vaughan: aged 20, of no fixed address, theft, failed to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order, four weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, £158.99 compensation.

Nathan Mark Lang: aged 23, of no fixed address, theft, failed to provide a non-intimate sample, 12 weeks in prison.

Matthew David Speight: aged 31, of no fixed address, theft, possession of class B drug, 14 days on prison, £115 costs, order for the destruction of the drug.

David Holt: aged 46, of Pontefract Road, Cudworth, assault, £120 fine, £230 costs, restraining order imposed.