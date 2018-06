Have your say

The following were convicted at Barnsley Magistrates' Court between May 24 and 30.

Addresses Barnsley unless stated.

Haydn Robert Lee: aged 22, of Shepherd Lane, Thurnscoe, assault, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, restraining order imposed, £170 costs.

Barrie Lee Murphy: aged 36, of The Grove, Cudworth, possession of a class A drug, £120 fine, £115 costs, order for destruction of the drug.