LISTED: All the planned roadworks in Yorkshire over the coming week

The following summary of planned new and ongoing road improvements over the coming week and is correct as of Friday, June 1.



READ: Quarter of domestic bust-ups happen in the car





Roadworks

These could be subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances.

Below is all of the planned roadworks for Yorkshire and the Humber:

M1 junction 33 Catcliffe

The southbound entry slip road at junction 33 will be fully closed overnight on Thursday 7 June with single lane running on the main carriageway for technology work. The closures will take place between 8pm and 6am and drivers will follow a clearly signed diversion route.

M1 junction 34 Tinsley Viaduct

The northbound entry slip road at junction 34 will be closed overnight on Monday 4 June with single lane running on the main carriageway for technology work. The southbound entry slip road at junction 34 will be closed overnight on Wednesday 6 June with single lane running on the main carriageway for technology work. The closure will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.

M1 junction 41 Carr Gate

The southbound entry slip road at junction 41 will be fully closed overnight on Monday 4 June for technology work. The closure will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.

QUIZ: Could you pass a 2018 driving theory test?

M1 junction 39 Durkar

The northbound entry slip road at junction 39 will be fully closed overnight on Wednesday 6 June for technology work. The closure will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.

M1 junction 40 Ossett

The northbound entry slip road at junction 40 will be fully closed overnight on Tuesday 5 June for technology work. The southbound entry slip road at junction 40 will be fully closed overnight on Thursday 7 June for technology work. The closure will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.

M62 junction 26 Chain Bar

The westbound carriageway will be fully closed between the slip roads on Tuesday 5 June for technology work. The closure will take place from 9pm to 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.

M62 junction 32a Holmefield

The A1M junction 41 southbound link road to M62 eastbound will be fully closed overnight for five nights from Monday 4 June for barrier work. The closures will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.

M62 junction 27 Gildersome

The westbound carriageway will be fully closed between the slip roads overnight for five nights from Monday 4 June (excluding Thursday 7 June) for barrier work. The closures will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.

M621 junction 1 Beeston to junction 7 Stourton

The anticlockwise carriageway will be fully closed overnight for four nights from Monday 4 June (excluding Thursday 7 June). The clockwise and anticlockwise will be in narrow lanes with a 30mph speed restriction until June for the installation of concrete barrier. The closures will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.

M180 junction 1 to junction 2 Woodhouse

The eastbound carriageway will be fully closed overnight for three nights Monday 4 June, Tuesday 6 June and Wednesday 7 June for carriageway repairs and barrier work. The westbound carriageway will be fully closed overnight for two nights Tuesday 5 June and Friday 8 June for carriageway repairs and barrier work. The closures will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.

A1M junction 35 Wadworth to junction 34 Blyth

The southbound carriageway will be fully closed overnight Saturday 9 June for barrier work. The closure will take place between 9pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.

A63 Mount Pleasant, Hull

The eastbound exit slip road at Mount Pleasant will be fully closed during the morning Sunday 10 June for the Jane Tomlinson run. The closure will take place between 8am and 10.30am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.

A64 Tadcaster to Bilborough Top

The eastbound and westbound carriageway has a 40mph speed restriction in place until the end of June for barrier renewal work. The speed restriction is in place 24/7. The overall scheme is due to be completed in summer.