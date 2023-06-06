Lisa takes a leap into the unknown for care home residents

Brave Lisa Askew is reaching for the skies as she throws herself into a gravity defying fundraiser for Sheffield’s Springwood care home.

Lisa will be raising money for Springwood care home with her skydive

Lisa has been a team leader at the Herries Road home in Shirecliffe - part of the group operated by city not for profit charity Sheffcare - for past 13 years.

And now she is preparing herself for the biggest challenge of her career to date - a skydive in support of the Springwood residents’ comfort fund.

The aim is to raise at least £500, which will be used take residents on more trips, host fun events in the home and help expand the newly developed Rainbow Craft Room, the bespoke, calming space for Springwood residents living with dementia to express themselves through art.

“We are delighted that Lisa is doing the sky dive on our behalf,” said Springwood manager Helen Gibson.

“It’s a tandem skydive and she’ll be leaping into the air at something like 15,000ft above the ground.

“We are all incredibly proud of her and hope that our friends and families will give her the support she deserves.”

