Care worker Lisa Askew has her feet back firmly on the ground after raising £500 for Sheffield’s Springwood care home with a special skydive.

Lisa has been a team leader at the Herries Road home in Shirecliffe - part of the group operated by city not for profit charity Sheffcare - for past 13 years.

But she decided to go above and beyond the call of duty when she signed up to complete a skydive in support of the Springwood residents’ comfort fund.

The £500 raised by Lisa’s brave adventure raised will be used take residents on more trips, host fun events in the home and help expand the newly developed Rainbow Craft Room, the calming space for Springwood residents living with dementia to express themselves through art.

Lisa's skydive has raised £500 for Springwood care home

“We are delighted that Lisa completed the skydive in one piece and that so many people supported her,” said Springwood manager Helen Gibson.

“Not many people would want to leap into the air at something like 15,000ft above the ground but Lisa was determined and that determination really paid off.

“We are all incredibly proud of her and the great thing is that every penny she raised will be going directly to our Springwood residents.

