Lift the anchor as Dore Gilbert and Sullivan set sail aboard HMS Pinafore

Dore Gilbert and Sullivan Society are all at sea as they prepare to set sail with their 2023 production.

Dore Gilbert and Sullivan Society - setting sail with a revival of HMS Pinafore

The acclaimed Sheffield company will be back at Sheffield’s Montgomery Theatre from April 26 to 29 with a revival of Gilbert and Sullivan classic HMS Pinafore.

And with a comic story of maritime mistaken identities and ship board romance - complete with an incompetent First Lord of the Admiralty and a host of visiting sisters, cousins and aunts - it’s a sparkling gem of Victorian theatre magic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This colourful new production will be directed by Graham Weston, with musical direction by Martin Yates.

“HMS Pinafore was our first ever production back in 1972, so in our 51st year we thought it was high time we set sail once more with a show that is packed with wonderful melodies and great characters,” said Dore chairman Alan Wade.

“As a society we have always loved to maintain the spirit of the original but that doesn’t mean we won’t be having lots of fun with one of the most enduring hits in the G&S repertoire.

“And even if you have seen HMS Pinafore in the past, we can guarantee there will be some real surprises as we prepare to lift anchor!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For tickets call 07565 805405, visit doregass.weebly.comor email [email protected]