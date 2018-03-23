Lift finally back up in running at car park

Mexborough multi-story car park has a working lift again - and this time residents hope it lasts.

The lift had not been working for several years at the site on High Street, until it was repaired at the start of this year - but it broke down again within 72 hours of being fixed.

Now it is back up and running after more repairs this week, with local councillors for the area now calling for more improvements to the car park.

Coun Sean Gibbons said: "The lift is now finally working again.

"However, there is still much more work to be done by Doncaster Council. I will persist with this.

He is calling for the next action to be to remove offensive graffiti in the entrance area as a priority, and is asking officers to repaint the walls in the structure and for the top floor of the car park to be fenced off, to deter antisocial behaviour from nuisance drivers in their vehicles.

He said he and fellow Mexborough Councillors Andy Pickering and Bev Chapman were concerned anti-social behaviour could return to to top floor of the car park when warmer weather and lighter days return.

Anti-social behaviour in the car park is understood to have improved following action from police and officials.

Councillors have been told over £100,000 has been spend on improvements in the car park, including refurbishing the lift.

Peter Dale, director for regeneration and environment for Doncaster Council, said last month the council was aware of incidents of criminal damage that had occurred in the car park and had responded by changing and improving security arrangements.

He said: "“It is disappointing to see that a small minority of people are behaving in an anti-social manner. We would encourage all users of the car park to report any incidents of anti-social behaviour or vandalism to South Yorkshire Police via 101. Only by working together can we work to addressing these issues.”