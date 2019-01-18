Life-long Sheffield United fan Phyllis celebrates turning 102

A life-long Sheffield United fan has celebrated a milestone birthday by meeting one of the club’s most famous players.

Phyllis Clifford, who will turn 102 next month, was treated to a visit to the football club’s home at Bramall Lane to mark her special birthday.

As a special treat, her son Paul arranged a surprise he knew she would love. He organised for Phyllis to watch a game in a box at the stadium with family and friends.

To make the experience extra special, club legend Tony Currie went in to the box to chat to Phyllis.

Family friend Roger Tufft said Phyllis loved the experience and is still very young at heart.

He said: “Phyllis is incredible, she is fiercely independent, lives in her own house in Ecclesall and is horrified by the idea of a stick, a stairlift or social care. She thinks nothing of getting a bus to town and goes out most days.”

Phyllis used to stand on the terraces at Bramall Lane in the 1970`s with late husband Ernest to watch the Blades.

Club representatives also gave Phyllis with a shirt signed by all the players.