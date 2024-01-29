Male life expectancy in Sheffield has fallen by more than a year, new figures show.

On average, a male born in the city between 2020 and 2022 is now expected to reach the age of 78.07, with a female born during the same period expected to live until they are 81.83.

That's significantly lower than the 79.27 year life expectancy for a male born in Sheffield between 2016 and 2018, and 82.2 years for females born then.

The life expectancy for females born in the city between 2014 and 2016 is even higher, at 82.61 years, according to figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

The falling life expectancy in Sheffield mirrors that of England as a whole, where life expectancy for males born between 2020 and 2022 now stands at 78.85 years, compared to a peak of 79.66 for males born between 2017 and 2019.

For women born in England between 2020 and 2022, life expectancy is now 82.82, compared with a peak of 83.31 between 2017 and 2019.

Julie Stanborough, ONS deputy director of health and life events, said the decrease in life expectancy during 2020 to 2022 had been 'predominantly driven by the coronavirus pandemic', which led to increased mortality in 2020 and 2021.

The average lifespan of a person is determined by changes in mortality rates across their lifetime, meaning that if rates improve, life expectancy will go back up, the ONS said.

There is a big geographical divide in life expectancy at birth between the north and the south, with people typically living much longer in the south.

Hart in Hampshire has the highest male life expectancy in England for a baby born between 2020 and 2022, at 83.74 years, with Blackpool having the lowest, at 73.41 years, followed by Manchester (74.8) and Hull (75.04).

Female life expectancy is highest in the London borough of Kensington & Chelsea, at 86.34 years, and lowest in Blackpool, at 78.98 years, followed by Manchester (79.22).

Below are the latest life expectancies for areas of Yorkshire and the Humber, including Sheffield, Barnsley, Doncaster and Rotherham, ranked from lowest to highest, according to female life expectancy.

