The health divide within the city is laid bare by the fact that a boy born today in one part of Sheffield can expect to live up to 12 years longer than one in another area of the same city a few miles away.

The life expectancy for a male at birth in Sheffield is 79 years, which is the same as for England as a whole and higher than for the nation's other 'core' cities, including Leeds (78), Manchester (76) and Liverpool (76), with the exception of Bristol (79).

The shortest male life expectancy for any neighbourhood within Sheffield is just 73 years, in Crabtree & Fir Vale, while the longest is 85 years.

Life expectancy 'stalling' and 'considerable inequality' within Sheffield

In his Director of Public Health Report 2023, Greg Fell said the story for Sheffield was 'one of stalling life expectancy and health life expectancy over the last decade or so' - a situation mirrored across the UK.

He added: "In Sheffield, life expectancy and healthy life expectancy direction of travel are a similar shape to the national data but the numbers are worse relative to England.

"What is particularly concerning is that the overall data masks considerable inequality at a local level, with people living in the most deprived areas of this city experiencing both shorter lives and a greater proportion of their lifetime in poor health relative to people in the least deprived neighbourhoods.

"A baby born in Firth Park can expect to live a third of their shorter life with poor health, with a large proportion of that in working age. A baby born in Carterknowle and Millhouses will live a seventh of a longer life with poor health."

He also described how around 30 per cent of the difference in life expectancy between the richest and poorest areas was down to differences in the prevalence of cardiovascular and respiratory diseases, which are preventable conditions.