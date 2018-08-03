Lidl submits plans for new Sheffield store following public consultation

Lidl UK has confirmed that is has submitted planning application for a new store on Stannington Road in Malin Bridge, following a recent public consultation.

The supermarket first revealed in March that it wanted to open a brand new store in Malin Bridge, on the site of the Rivelin Motor Company.

The new Lidl store would be built on the Rivelin Motor Company site

Lidl UK’s Regional Head of Property, Graham Burr, said: “We have received a positive response from the local community and I am delighted to announce that a planning application has now been submitted to Sheffield City Council.

"If granted this would mark a multi-million pound investment in the area, which will bring a Brownfield site back into full economic use through the creation of new local jobs.

"We would like to take the opportunity to thank everyone for their support and feedback so far.”

If plans go ahead, the Stannington Road store will create up to 40 new jobs for the area.

The supermarket will feature facilities including an in-store bakery, customer toilets and parking for both cars and bicycles.

The plans had previously prompted fears from some residents, who worried that if the supermarket were to be built, the already heavily congested Malin Bridge would become gridlocked.

Under the proposals, the site will see improved vehicle access, with a new right-hand filter lane into the store car park from Stannington Road, allowing traffic to flow through Malin Bridge.

Graham Burr added: “Our new store at Malin Bridge would provide a new supermarket within easy walking distance for those who live locally. We have also undertaken a full transport assessment, which demonstrates how our new store will not have a detrimental impact on traffic, not least because the store’s busier times do not coincide with peak traffic times in the area. This will be reviewed as part of the planning process, by Sheffield City Council.”

Lidl UK has experienced continued growth over the years as consumers flock to the supermarket to discover its great value products – more than two thirds of which are British sourced - ranging from quality fruit and vegetables, to premium wines from its much coveted Wine Tour collections.

The planned store in Malin Bridge will add to Lidl’s existing store portfolio and will form part of the company’s growth plans which will see it open up to 50 new stores a year.

The company hopes that a decision will be made on the application in the next few months.