Lidl: Popular Sheffield supermarket issues urgent air fryer product recall amid fire warnings

By Ciara Healy
Published 24th Jun 2025, 10:38 BST

Shoppers who have recently purchased an air fryer from Lidl are being urged to stop using it immediately following a safety warning.

Lidl GB has issued an urgent recall of the Tower 8Ltr Dual Basket Air Fryer (Model T17129L) due to a fire hazard risk.

According to a statement released by the supermarket, the product may overheat, potentially causing a fire.

The warning applies to all units of this specific model.

Lidl has advised customers to stop using the appliance right away and return it to any Lidl store for a full refund.

This recall follows concerns raised by the product's supplier, who confirmed that a fault in the unit could lead to dangerous overheating.

Lidl has shared the notice on its website as part of a safety alert to all customers.

If you believe you have purchased the affected air fryer, check the model number as the recall only applies to model T17129L.

For further information, customers can contact Lidl customer services directly.

Lidl emphasised that no other Tower products were affected.

