Lidl: Popular Sheffield supermarket issues urgent air fryer product recall amid fire warnings
Lidl GB has issued an urgent recall of the Tower 8Ltr Dual Basket Air Fryer (Model T17129L) due to a fire hazard risk.
According to a statement released by the supermarket, the product may overheat, potentially causing a fire.
The warning applies to all units of this specific model.
Lidl has advised customers to stop using the appliance right away and return it to any Lidl store for a full refund.
Sign up to our free daily newsletter today and stay up-to-date on everything happening across Sheffield and South Yorkshire.
This recall follows concerns raised by the product's supplier, who confirmed that a fault in the unit could lead to dangerous overheating.
Lidl has shared the notice on its website as part of a safety alert to all customers.
If you believe you have purchased the affected air fryer, check the model number as the recall only applies to model T17129L.
For further information, customers can contact Lidl customer services directly.
Lidl emphasised that no other Tower products were affected.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.