Lidl announce one of its Sheffield stores will be closed for six weeks - this is why

One of Sheffield's popular Lidl supermarkets has announced it will be closing for around six weeks.

Lidl, on Halifax Road, shut its doors just before New Years as it prepares to undergo an extension and refurbishment.

The work is expected to last around six weeks with a view to reopening the store in February.

Lidl UK's Regional Head of Property, Graham Burr said: "As part of our ongoing expansion plans in the UK, we are constantly reinvesting into our existing store base, as well as building new stores.

"We are extremely grateful for all the support that we have received so far in improving our Lidl store on Halifax Road, and would like to thank everyone for their patience and understanding whilst we enter this next phase of development."

Lidl currently has a number of sites in Sheffield, including stores on Chesterfield Road, Catley Road and Sheffield Road.

Man Sheffield customers were initally left confused by the closure with no warning on the store's website.