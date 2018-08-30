Licence plate theft has risen sharply in Sheffield, new figures show, as criminals seek to beat the latest technology.

A total of 680 were reported stolen across the city last year, up from 501 in 2013, a Freedom of Information request by The Star has revealed.

Thieves were most rampant in Attercliffe, where 122 number plates were taken between 2013 and the end of July this year.

READ MORE: Luxury stolen car brought to Sheffield with false plates held on by rubber band

Other hot spots included Longley and Parson Cross, with 89 licence plate thefts recorded in each neighbourhood during that period.

Police put the growing numbers down to advances in ANPR (Automatic Number Plate Recognition) technology, making stolen plates increasingly valuable as a tool to hide criminal activity.

Officers say there is no way for motorists to guarantee their vehicles are protected, but a number of simple measures can help reduce your chances of being targeted.

READ MORE: Family pay heartbreaking tribute to dad killed BASE jumping in Switzerland

Inspector Craig Clifton, from South Yorkshire Police’s Roads Policing Group, said: “The reason criminals steal number plates, and quite possibly the reason numbers of reported thefts have risen, is because of the advancement in ANPR (Automatic Number Plate Recognition) technology.

“Number plates are stolen for a variety of reasons to mask criminality.

“In order to protect your number plate, if it isn’t permanently affixed to the vehicle then it’s vulnerable and because we change plates generally they are not a permanent fixture.

READ MORE: More than 2,000 South Yorkshire children self-harmed in just a year, report says

“All people can do is make the plates harder to remove, so ensure they are screwed on with anti-theft screws rather than affixed with double-sided tape.

“You could also use anti-theft number plates which break upon removal. It’s worth trying to park in less conspicuous areas to make it harder for criminals to hide while removing the plates.”

The figures emerged in the week police revealed how a luxury car stolen in Skegness had been brought to Sheffield using false plates held on with rubber bands.

On Wednesday morning, an eagled-eyed member of the public noticed the Chrysler 300 on Southey Hall Road in Southey Green.

Police investigated and found the car had been recently stolen from the Skegness area, where it will now be returned to its owner.

Officers thanked the member of the public for reporting the car, joking that they would prefer Sheffielders to bring back sticks of rock from the seaside town rather than stolen vehicles.

Between 2013 and the end of July this year, 3,051 number plates were reported stolen from vehicles across Sheffield.

So far, 2018 is on course to be quieter than 2017, with 325 thefts reported during the first seven months of the year.

Hot spots so far this year include the city centre, where 44 thefts were recorded; Darnall, with 24; Southey, with 22; and Gleadless Valley, with 20.

The AA says stolen plates are being used to disguise cars used in crimes ranging from evading parking fines to ram-raiding or burglary, as well as changing the identity of a stolen car so it can be sold.

To protect your plates, it advises drivers to use a garage at night if possible, and to park in busy, well-lit areas of the street or car parks, as well as using security screws or theft-resistant number plants

It also urges people to be good citizens and call police on 101 if they see someone else’s car with a missing plate or different plates on the back and front of the vehicle.

LICENCE PLATE THEFTS IN SHEFFIELD

2018 (until July 31) – 325

2017 – 680

2016 – 472

2015 – 475

2014 – 598

2013 – 501

Total – 3,051

LICENCE PLATE THEFT HOT SPOTS

Attercliffe – 122

Beighton – 70

Chapeltown – 65

Ecclesfield – 65

Handsworth – 68

Hillsborough – 69

Longley – 89

Park – 70

Parson Cross – 89

Ranmoor – 67

Wincobank – 69

* total thefts recorded between 2013 and end of July 2018