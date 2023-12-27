News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING

Libby: South Yorkshire Police issue appeal for help to find missing girl, 17

Libby has not been seen since Friday, December 22

Claire Lewis
By Claire Lewis
Published 27th Dec 2023, 06:41 GMT
 Comment
Libby has not been seen since Friday, December 22. Officers from South Yorkshire Police are appealing for help to find herLibby has not been seen since Friday, December 22. Officers from South Yorkshire Police are appealing for help to find her
Libby has not been seen since Friday, December 22. Officers from South Yorkshire Police are appealing for help to find her

South Yorkshire Police has issued an appeal for help to trace a missing 17-year-old girl, who has not been seen since Friday, December 22.

The girl, named only as Libby, was last seen in the Laughton area of Rotherham. She was wearing a black puffer jacket, black leggings and a black crop top.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Libby is known to have links to Castleford, Knottingley, Immingham and Chesterfield.

Anyone with information that could help officers find Libby should call 101 and quote incident number 542 of December 22, 2023.

Related topics:Rotherham