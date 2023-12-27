Libby has not been seen since Friday, December 22

South Yorkshire Police has issued an appeal for help to trace a missing 17-year-old girl, who has not been seen since Friday, December 22.

The girl, named only as Libby, was last seen in the Laughton area of Rotherham. She was wearing a black puffer jacket, black leggings and a black crop top.

Libby is known to have links to Castleford, Knottingley, Immingham and Chesterfield.