Libby: South Yorkshire Police issue appeal for help to find missing girl, 17
Libby has not been seen since Friday, December 22
South Yorkshire Police has issued an appeal for help to trace a missing 17-year-old girl, who has not been seen since Friday, December 22.
The girl, named only as Libby, was last seen in the Laughton area of Rotherham. She was wearing a black puffer jacket, black leggings and a black crop top.
Libby is known to have links to Castleford, Knottingley, Immingham and Chesterfield.
Anyone with information that could help officers find Libby should call 101 and quote incident number 542 of December 22, 2023.