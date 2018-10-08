Liam Gallagher questioned by police over nightclub ‘altercation’ 

Liam Gallagher has been interviewed under caution over an alleged altercation at a London nightspot.

Police said they had been made aware of footage, published by the Sun, which showed an incident "consistent with assault".

Liam Gallagher

The newspaper previously reported that the CCTV appeared to show the former Oasis singer with his girlfriend, Debbie Gwyther, at the Chiltern Firehouse in Marylebone on August 9.

Gallagher later denied he had assaulted her, in a post on social media.

The Metropolitan Police said a man had attended a police station last month and was not arrested.

A spokeswoman said: "Officers are aware of footage of an incident consistent with assault believed to have taken place in August 2018 at a licensed venue in Chiltern Street, Marylebone.

"The footage has been assessed and inquiries will be made into the circumstances surrounding the alleged incident.

"On Wednesday, 25 September a man attended a central London police station where he was interviewed under caution.

"No specific allegations have been received at this time."

The force added that no arrests had been made and that inquiries continue.