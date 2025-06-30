Lewis Capaldi: Big name singer announces Sheffield Arena date for comeback tour and how to get tickets
Lewis Capaldi has officially returned after two years out of the spotlight.
The chart-topping Scottish singer-songwriter is making a powerful comeback with a new single, and the announcement of a major UK and Ireland arena tour this September, starting in Sheffield
Among the highlights of this highly anticipated tour is a stop in Sheffield on Sunday, September 7, where Capaldi will headline at the Utilita Arena.
His return began with an emotional set at Glastonbury, where he stepped onto the Pyramid Stage to a roaring crowd and glorious sunshine.
“Second time’s a charm on this one,” he told the thousands gathered before launching into a hit-filled 30-minute set.
From Before You Go to Forget Me, and a debut live performance of his new single Survive, it was a moment of personal redemption for the artist, whose previous Glastonbury appearance had been cut short due to health struggles.
The London Standard called it “an incredible return” with a five-star review.
The Guardian praised the emotional weight of his performance, while The Independent noted that, at just 28, Capaldi’s story feels far from over.
The i Newspaper summed it up best: “This might have had the feel of a fairytale ending, but Capaldi seems like he’s just getting started.”
His new single Survive marks a musical and emotional return.
Co-written with close collaborator Romans - the same creative force behind Someone You Loved - the track explores themes of strength, vulnerability and healing.
It is a timely reflection for an artist who has openly battled with anxiety and the pressure of fame.
Earlier this year, Capaldi quietly played a series of intimate warm-up shows in Scotland for Mental Health Awareness Week, in partnership with the charity CALM.
These low-pressure gigs allowed him to reconnect with performing in a comfortable space, paving the way for the stunning Glastonbury moment.
Capaldi's resurgence follows the success of his second album, Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent, which debuted at Number 1 in the UK, with three number one singles.
Fans also formed a stronger connection to the singer through his 2023 Netflix documentary, Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now.
Now, with over 30 billion streams to his name, two BRIT Awards and two GRAMMY nominations, Lewis Capaldi is stepping back into the spotlight with purpose.
The dates are as follows:
Sun 7th September, Sheffield, Utilita Arena
Thu 11th September, Aberdeen, P&J Live
Sat 13th September, Glasgow, OVO Hydro
Wed 17th September, London, The O2
Thu 18th September, London, The O2
Sat 20th September, Manchester, Co-Op Live
Tue 23rd September, Birmingham, Utilita Arena
Fri 26th September, Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena
Sat 27th September, Cardiff, Utilita Arena
Mon 29th September, Dublin, 3 Arena
Pre sale tickets go on July 8th at 9am, and general sale is July 10th at 9am.
