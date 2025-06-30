Lewis Capaldi has announced new tour dates for September 2025, including a Sheffield gig.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lewis Capaldi has officially returned after two years out of the spotlight.

The chart-topping Scottish singer-songwriter is making a powerful comeback with a new single, and the announcement of a major UK and Ireland arena tour this September, starting in Sheffield

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Among the highlights of this highly anticipated tour is a stop in Sheffield on Sunday, September 7, where Capaldi will headline at the Utilita Arena.

His return began with an emotional set at Glastonbury, where he stepped onto the Pyramid Stage to a roaring crowd and glorious sunshine.

“Second time’s a charm on this one,” he told the thousands gathered before launching into a hit-filled 30-minute set.

From Before You Go to Forget Me, and a debut live performance of his new single Survive, it was a moment of personal redemption for the artist, whose previous Glastonbury appearance had been cut short due to health struggles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The London Standard called it “an incredible return” with a five-star review.

The Guardian praised the emotional weight of his performance, while The Independent noted that, at just 28, Capaldi’s story feels far from over.

The i Newspaper summed it up best: “This might have had the feel of a fairytale ending, but Capaldi seems like he’s just getting started.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His new single Survive marks a musical and emotional return.

Co-written with close collaborator Romans - the same creative force behind Someone You Loved - the track explores themes of strength, vulnerability and healing.

It is a timely reflection for an artist who has openly battled with anxiety and the pressure of fame.

Earlier this year, Capaldi quietly played a series of intimate warm-up shows in Scotland for Mental Health Awareness Week, in partnership with the charity CALM.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These low-pressure gigs allowed him to reconnect with performing in a comfortable space, paving the way for the stunning Glastonbury moment.

Capaldi's resurgence follows the success of his second album, Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent, which debuted at Number 1 in the UK, with three number one singles.

Fans also formed a stronger connection to the singer through his 2023 Netflix documentary, Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now.

Now, with over 30 billion streams to his name, two BRIT Awards and two GRAMMY nominations, Lewis Capaldi is stepping back into the spotlight with purpose.

The dates are as follows:

Sun 7th September, Sheffield, Utilita Arena

Thu 11th September, Aberdeen, P&J Live

Sat 13th September, Glasgow, OVO Hydro

Wed 17th September, London, The O2

Thu 18th September, London, The O2

Tue 23rd September, Birmingham, Utilita Arena

Fri 26th September, Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

Sat 27th September, Cardiff, Utilita Arena

Mon 29th September, Dublin, 3 Arena

Pre sale tickets go on July 8th at 9am, and general sale is July 10th at 9am.