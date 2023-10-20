News you can trust since 1887
Leverton Gardens: Sheffield high-rise residents say homeless people are urinating, defecating and taking drugs

"There are lots of children living in this tower block who use those stairs and could easily run into those used needles. It's shocking"

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber
Published 20th Oct 2023, 05:10 BST
Sheffield tower block residents have spoken of their frustration at homeless people sleeping in the stairwells and urinating, defecating and taking drugs there.

People living at the Leverton Gardens high-rise flats off London Road, just outside Sheffield city centre, say the smell is terrible and on occasions used needles and other drugs paraphernalia have been left on the stairs.

One resident, who asked not to be named, said homeless people had been sleeping in the stairwells of the three 15-storey blocks for years, and there were usually around three people on the stairs of their block at any one time.

They said they had reported it to Sheffield City Council but nothing had been done to help the homeless people find alternative accommodation or to prevent people who don't live there from getting inside.

They said: "The smell of urine is so bad and I once caught someone defecating in a bag on the stairs. They have left needles on the stairs before too. There are lots of children living in this tower block who use those stairs and could easily run into those used needles. It's shocking.

"I've complained to the council but nothing has happened. Other people say they've been complaining for years and nothing's ever been done."

The resident added that the doors were too easy for people who don't live there to simply 'yank' open, making it simple for non-residents to get in and out.

In 2021, The Star reported how one woman living at the Leverton Gardens flats, which comprise of the Keaton House, Wiggen House and Gregory House blocks, had spoken out about the 'squalid' conditions there.

She told at the time how she dreaded stepping outside her front door due to the 'disgusting' state of the communal areas at the tower blocks, where she said used needles, blood and human faeces were a common sight, and rats could be seen running around outside.

The Star has contacted Sheffield City Council, which has yet to respond.

