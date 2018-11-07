Letters sent to victims of crime by CPS ruled ‘unsatisfactory’ following South Yorkshire inspection

An inspection of letters sent to victims of crime, including some in South Yorkshire, found them ‘unsatisfactory,’ a new report has revealed.

Her Majesty’s Crown Prosecution Service Inspectorate (HMCPSI) examined letters sent to victims of crime from the Crown Prosecution Service in six areas, including South Yorkshire,

and found them ‘unsatisfactory’.

A report into the effectiveness of Victim Liaison Units found too many letters contained simple errors including spelling mistakes that could have been picked up if the letters had been properly proof-read.

Some were wrongly addressed, and incorrect cases were identified.

Inspectors also found that legal managers had not received training in drafting or responding to complaints – which again had an impact on the quality of the letters sent out.

Victim Liaison Units were set up by the CPS in 2014 with the aim of providing a dedicated and professional service to victims to ensure that they receive high quality, timely, effective and empathetic letters.

Of the 340 letters inspectors looked at, only 75 met the quality standard expected.

Her Majesty’s Chief Inspector, Kevin McGinty, said: “Victims of crime should be treated sympathetically by the CPS and this includes ensuring that they are given the right information about decisions made about their case and that the information should be given in way that can be understood and which shows respect and empathy.

“Our inspection of the Victim Liaison Units, which were created to ensure a quality service for victims, sadly shows that the CPS is failing badly.

“It is to be regretted that this report highlights such short comings in performance with only 22.1 per cent of letters being rated as being of the expected standard by my inspectors.

“The CPS must consider the findings of this report and take all necessary action to ensure that victims receive the right level of service they have been promised and which they rightly expect.”

The full report can be accessed here once published: https://www.justiceinspectorates.gov.uk/hmcpsi/our-reports/

