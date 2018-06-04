'Let's work together to help make Sheffield city centre a success'

Working together is the key to ensuring that ongoing and planned developments for Sheffield city centre are a success.

That was the message from a conference on how Sheffield will change over the next 20 years.

Ongoing developments include the £150 million Heart of the City 2 project, the regeneration of The Moor and planned improvements at Sheffield Midland railway station,

And speaking at a conference at the Cutlers Hall in Sheffield, Kellie Hatton, of Sheffield Property Association, said the private and public sectors working side by side was key to ensuring the city succeeds.

Ms Hatton said: "We have got some big decisions ahead. We have got devolution - Dan Jarvis has been elected and we would like to engage with him.

"Having a relationship with trust and scrutiny is the best way of developing this city over a period of time. Sheffield has definitely got growing confidence. We have some amazing successes and we need to celebrate what we have achieved so far."

Ms Hatton said the property association had now got 39 members since setting up 15 months ago and wanted to draw together more businesses and organisations to drum up more support.

She added: "I think we do need to be clearer with our strengths - let's make our key messages very clear and shout about them with one voice.

"We all achieve the most when we collaborate between the public and private sectors.

"There are some fantastic opportunities nationally and globally and Sheffield is showing real appetite to compete with the best."

Nik Hamilton, investment team manager at Sheffield City Council said future developments in the city centre included a further 60,000 sq ft of office space at the Digital Campus, 4 St Pauls and the £175 million West Bar Square development which will include offices, hotels, shops and restaurants.

John McNulty, programme director of HS2 Growth Partnership, told the conference that the company hoped to have a masterplan for Sheffield railway station drawn up by this time next year, including an investment strategy for the proposals.