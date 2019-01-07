Let parents on school run use bus lane, say campaigners

Parents would be allowed to use bus lanes to get their children to school quicker, if a new campaign proves successful.

The proposal is the brainchild of the firm LeaseCar.uk, which claims it would save busy mums and dads hours every year.

It is campaigning to get local authorities like Sheffield Council to give parents on the school run the same right taxi drivers and motorcyclists have to bypass traffic by using bus lanes.

The Star has contacted Sheffield Council, which has yet to respond with its thoughts on the idea.

LeaseCar.uk claims nearly half of primary school children are driven to the gates each morning and letting parents skip rush hour traffic would help ensure they get there on time.