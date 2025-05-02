Leopold Square's summer of free live music returns to Sheffield
Summer of Live Music sessions will run every weekend, throughout the summer, from May to August.
The series has become a staple in Sheffield's summer calendar, drawing visitors to enjoy a mix of jazz, blues, swing, soul, and rock'n'roll in a lively open-air setting.
With a vibrant backdrop of restaurants and bars, the Square transforms into a buzzing venue that highlights both local and national talent.
Sam Rice, Site Manager at Leopold Square, shared his excitement for the return of the sessions.
"The Summer of Live Music has become a highlight for so many people in Sheffield and beyond. Each year, we see visitors enjoying the incredible talent on display, and we’re thrilled to be bringing it back for its sixteenth year," he said.
The 2025 sessions will kick off with a Bank Holiday launch weekend starting on Saturday, May 3.
The first performance will be from Rogue, delivering a varied repertoire of classic hits.
On Sunday, Dizzy Club will energize the crowd with their high-energy favourites, followed by Salsa in the Square at 5pm.
The weekend will wrap up on Monday with singer, multi-instrumentalist and composer King Zepha taking the stage.
Throughout May, music lovers can look forward to performances by Katie Bosworth, The Jim Burke Band, Nicola Farnon, The Power Trio, Acoustic Angels and many more.
A full line-up for May is available on the Leopold Square website at leopoldsquare.com/events.
All performances run from 2pm to 4:30pm, with Salsa in the Square beginning at 5pm unless otherwise noted.
