Free live music continues at Leopold Square throughout August, taking place every Friday evening and on Saturday and Sunday afternoons.

Sheffield-based JUBE, whose influences range from the introspection of Portishead and lush keyboards of Supertramp, to the jazz infusions of Sade and the classic soul sound of Aretha Franklin, get the live music started on Friday August 4. Blue Seven Jazz will make guests on the terraces tap their toes on Saturday, August 5, and Grumpah bring the fun on Sunday, August 6.

Playing songs from Gershwin to Gaga, Grumpah are quirky and entertaining, and for an extra special performance, they will be joined by special guest Under the Stars – a Sheffield-based charity which uses creativity and the performing arts to enhance the lives of people with learning disabilities and/or autism.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Billie Johnson takes over Leopold Square on Friday, August 11 and will be performing a varied repertoire of hits from the likes of Santana, Jill Scott and D’Angelo.

Free live music continues at Leopold Square throughout August, taking place every Friday evening and on Saturday and Sunday afternoons (Photo: Leopold Square)

Sheffield blues brother Jack T Harper steps into the limelight on Saturday, August 12, and the ever-popular Nicola Farnon Quartet brings the weekend celebrations to a close with a combination of sparkling jazz vocals and highly accomplished double bass playing on Sunday, August 13.

The summer of free live music continues the following weekend when Dead Mans Uke will be entertaining visitors with old school blues on Friday August 18, and Leopold Square favourites Lindsay Dracass and Ryan Taylor will be playing live on Saturday August 19 and Sunday, August 20.

Lovers of jazz, soul and funk classics will enjoy Emily West who will be wowing audiences on Friday, August 25, before the son of a preacher man, Steve Edwards, brings the summer vibes on Saturday, August 26. Steve is one of the most successful singer/songwriter/performers in house music today. He has worked with many acclaimed artists including Basement Jaxx, Pete Tong, and Shapeshifters, and has had four no.1s on the US Billboard Dance Club Charts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

JJ’s Cocktail Club, which features Leopold Square regular Jenny Chamberlain Smith, will have visitors swinging to the sounds of pop music throughout the ages when they bring August’s live music to a close on Sunday, August 27.