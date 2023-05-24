Leopold Square announces June live music line-up

Free live music continues in June and will take place in Leopold Square every Saturday and Sunday.

Leopold Square has an eclectic line-up of musicians who will be performing live every Saturday and Sunday throughout June.

Sheffield’s King of Swing, Mr John Naylor, returns with The Dizzy Club on Saturday 3rd June, before Hong Kong to Harlem take visitors on a funky journey celebrating the iconic movies from a golden era of funk, soul and disco on Sunday 4th.

Rogue takes over Leopold Square on Saturday 10th June and will be performing a varied repertoire of hits from the ages. Vibe-ology step into the limelight on Sunday 11th June to bring the weekend celebrations to a close by paying tribute to the music of musicians and composers Milt Jackson, Wes Montgomery, Kenny Burrell, John Patton, Jimmy Smith, Grant Green and many more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The summer of free live music continues the following weekend when The Washboard Resonators will be entertaining visitors with the sounds of the 1920s on Saturday 17th June, and Leopold Square favourite Ryan Taylor will be playing live on Sunday 18th.

Lovers of close-harmony singing, vintage-style dresses and red lipstick will enjoy The Honeybirds who will be bringing sounds of the 1940s on Saturday 24th June. Stalwarts of the Sheffield music scene, and fillers of many a dance floor, the Acoustic Angels will be getting guests dancing on the terraces when they bring the June live music to a close on Sunday 25th June.