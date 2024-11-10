Leo Christ: Police search for missing teenager who may have travelled to Sheffield
Leo Christ was last seen at Crewe Train Station on Saturday (November 9) at around 5pm.
He is described as white, around 5'8" tall, with brown hair and brown eyes.
He is from the Weaverham area near to Northwich, but has links to Sheffield, Greater Manchester, and Grimsby.
Since he was reported missing, Leo may have travelled to Sheffield, Stockport, and the Greater London area.
Inspector Nick Bamber said: "Enquires have been underway to locate Leo since he was reported missing to us and, as part of our investigation, we are asking anyone with any information regarding his whereabouts to please contact us.
"The same goes for anyone who believes they may have picked up Leo on any CCTV or dashcam footage.
"I'd also like to ask Leo, if you are seeing this, please do get in touch with us as your family are growing increasingly worried for your safety and just want to know you're okay."
Anyone with any information regarding Leo Christ's whereabouts is asked to contact Cheshire Police via the website or on 101, quoting IML-1959431.
