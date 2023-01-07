Firefighters were called at around 9.15pm last night, Friday, January 6, to the fire on Leighton Road, near Gleadless, and spent around an hour extinguishing the flames. South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said the fire was believed to have started in the kitchen. A video shared online showed flames leaping from the third-storey of the block of flats and thick smoke billowing. No one is believed to have been injured.